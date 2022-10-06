HOUSE-BROWSERS have been left shocked by what’s lurking inside a terraced house that has just gone on the market.

The two bedroom terraced property in York, North Yorkshire went up for sale yesterday for £175,000.

But house hunters have been taken back by the sheer amount of mould spotted inside the home – which appears to be lived in.

The home looks like any other from the exterior image. Credit: Chuchills

One shocking image shows a bathroom with every wall covered in black mould.

Downstairs the kitchen features white and black mould spreading up the walls and around the fridge and washing machine.

The living area does not have flooring and is shown to have a large hole on the wall along from a window where fungus is growing around the windows.

Mould is shown creeping across the ceilings of every room in the home.

Estate agents Churchills optimistically described it as “in need of some improvements”.

The bathroom is covered in black mould. Credit: Churchills

They said: “A two-bedroom period mid terrace house, in need of some improvements, situated in this popular and convenient residential location close to the York city centre, hospital and York St John University.

“The property briefly comprises entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, first floor landing, two first floor double bedrooms and a three piece bathroom.

“To the outside to the rear is a courtyard with brick outbuildings.”

House-hunters have taken to social media to comment on the state of the house.

One said: “What must that smell like?! Shudder.”

Another wrote: “It seems someone is still living there – really sad to think of someone living in those conditions.”

A third commented: “Quick. Let’s put in a close up of the ceiling rose to make everyone forget what they saw.”

While one viewer added: “Could be a lovely wee house with a bit of work.”