International trade opportunities on the menu for Scottish exporters

A unique event that brings together trade specialists from across the world to highlight global trade opportunities for Scottish firms will make a welcome return in Edinburgh today.

Almost 60 companies from across the country will attend the Scotland Global Insights event at Murrayfield Stadium to learn about international opportunities in key markets for food and drink companies.

Pic supplied with release by Scottish Enterprise

Organised by Scottish Development International (SDI), the international arm of Scottish Enterprise, in collaboration with food and drink industry partners, the two-day event will allow firms to meet and network with SDI food and drink trade specialists from Europe, North America and Asia. Trade specialists based in Scotland will also be on-hand to discuss assistance available to help companies develop and grow international business opportunities.

Normally an annual gathering, this will be the first Global Insights event since 2019 after the 2020 and 2021 iterations were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ewen Cameron, Global Head of Trade – Consumer Industries – at SDI said: “Global Insights will show the extensive support there is for companies in Scotland to trade internationally.

“A real strength of SDI is our vast global reach, with trade specialists based in target markets across the world. This event is a fantastic opportunity to bring these colleagues together under one roof for the benefit of Scottish firms looking to export their world-class goods and services overseas.

“We are delighted to work with our partners across the public and private sector to support Scottish food and drink companies achieve their global ambitions and we look forward to a productive couple of days ahead.”

Yesterday, the global trade specialists had the opportunity to speak with the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, Mairi Gougeon, at Scottish Enterprise’s office in Edinburgh to discuss the current opportunities and challenges for Scottish food and drink exporters.

Ms Gougeon said: “It was a pleasure to meet the global trade specialists and hear from them first-hand the opportunities that exist for our food and drink industry, one of Scotland’s most thriving export sectors valued at £6.2 billion as of last year.

“There is no doubt this success has been helped by the hard work of our in-market specialists and the collegiate approach we have adopted, with SDI, Scotland Food & Drink, industry partners and the Scottish Government all working together to promote the sector in international markets.

“The Global Insights event will be vital in helping further drive our export sales and ensuring evermore people throughout the world are able to enjoy our fantastic produce.”

Global Insights is the latest trade activity supported by SDI and partners to assist food and drink firms export overseas. In April, ‘Team Scotland’ participated at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, while last month SDI led a delegation of 13 companies at Food & Hotel Asia in Singapore, the continent’s largest food and drink trade event.

A recent success story for SDI trade specialists involved Thurso-based premium manufacturer of Scottish biscuits, Reids of Caithness. With support from SDI, the company’s products are now on sale in more than 40 stores across France.

Tracy Reid, Business Development Director at Reids of Caithness, said: “The support we have received and continue to receive from Scottish Development International to help and develop sales in international markets has been invaluable to us.

“This has allowed us to break into several markets and further build the Reids brand internationally. Their help and experience in market made the process of winning new business much easier.”