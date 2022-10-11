AN Amazon delivery driver with a keen sense of smell saved a woman’s house from potentially burning down, after smelling gas from the inside of her house.

Sharon Watson, Peterborough, had only been expecting a delivery of a garden broom, when she was swept away by the incredible customer service of the driver.

The early fifties IT Consultant had been immersed in her online work and was unaware of the gas leak that was spreading throughout the house, potentially causing a fire outbreak or a natural poisoning from carbon monoxide emitting from the gas.

The mystery driver wrote his discovery on the ‘missed delivery’ note. (C) Sharon Watson.

The driver had rung the bell and knocked on the door multiple times before leaving the ‘missed parcel’ note in her letterbox, detailing that they had “smelt gas”.

Sharon, who had been immersed in a work meeting and was unable to answer the door, later spotted the note and was thankful for the driver’s quick actions.

Gas leaks in the home are often caused by faulty appliances, damaged pipes or human error, and can result in fatal explosions, fires or natural gas poisoning if left untreated minutes after the leak.

Sharon took to social media to express her overwhelming gratitude for the unknown driver: “Thank you Amazon delivery person…you did something amazing today!! I did have a gas leak (and didn’t know).

“It has now been fixed….I cannot thank you enough!! I have phoned and asked that you get my thank you directly…I hope you do….”

Included in her post, she shared a photo of the delivery note with “In cupboard/also smelt gas” written on it.

Sharon was immersed in a work meeting and couldn’t answer the door. (C) Sharon Watson

Speaking today, Sharon said: “I had a parcel delivery, I couldn’t get to the door, so the driver left it in my bin/meter cupboard. He left a delivery card with the note saying he smelt gas.

“I phoned National Grid who were out within 45 minutes. They did their Ghostbuster checks in my house and my neighbours’ and identified that the on/off lever on the gas inlet was leaking.

“He fixed it there and then. From what I understand, my house wouldn’t have blown up but in certain circumstances it could have been reasonably serious.

“I don’t go in the cupboard very often now…especially now with smart meters.

Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) have advised that, to help prevent gas leaks, it is important to check appliances early, have gas lines monitored and turn off the gas supply if you smell gas.