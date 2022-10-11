Land Commission launches new programme of free webinars

Communities encouraged to take part in bitesize webinars on land reform

PEOPLE IN North Lanarkshire are being invited to learn more about land rights and responsibilities in a new, free series of webinars.

Kicking off on 19 October, the informal 45-minute lunchtime sessions aim to stimulate practical change in how land is owned, used and managed. The Scottish Land Commission’s ‘Land @ Lunch’ bitesize briefings are the cornerstone of its Good Practice autumn-winter training programme and will cover a varied range of topics drawing on the work of the Commission to date.

The series will start by exploring changes to the newly updated Scottish Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement and what this means for people. Other sessions will look at identifying the owner of land, getting involved in land use decision-making, tackling vacant and derelict land, and managing natural capital responsibly. The series will appeal to those already involved in land matters, as well as those with a newer interest in the subject.

Participants will be able to ask questions and are invited to join from home or work, bring their lunch along, or even listen in whilst taking a walk.

Emma Cooper, Head of Land Rights and Responsibilities at the Scottish Land Commission, will head up the events alongside the public body’s Land Rights and Responsibilities Manager, Gemma Campbell.

Emma Cooper said: “Our new ‘Land @ Lunch’ series aims to share ideas, stimulate action, and signpost people to useful tools and support on a range of land reform topics. We’ve chosen topics which reflect the subjects that members of the public, as well as those involved in owning and managing land, most commonly ask us about.

“Scotland’s land comes with real opportunities and huge potential so by hosting these informal but important webinars, we are hoping to build people’s understanding of land reform, inspire people to get involved, and help everyone to understand the practical tools available to help them make changes.

“Land can be a complex subject, even for those who have been involved in land for a long time, so it’s crucial that we help people understand their rights and responsibilities and how they can make a positive difference in how land is owned and managed.”

The Scottish Land Commission’s Land Right and Responsibilities Protocols set out practical advice on how land owners, land managers, and communities can work together to make better and fairer decisions about land use. They were created to provide practical tools to implement the Scottish Government’s Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement.

The Minister for Environment and Land Reform, Màiri McAllan MSP, will officially open the programme with a pre-recorded introduction at the beginning of the first session ‘Our Land Rights and Responsibilities Today’ on 19 October.

Phase one of the Scottish Land Commission’s ‘Land @ Lunch’ webinars will run from October to December and will explore topics such as community ownership, natural capital, land markets and carbon management – with phase two running from January to March 2023.

The Scottish Land Commission provides advice and recommendations for law and policy as well as leadership for change in culture and practice, working to create a Scotland where everybody can benefit from the ownership and use of the nation’s land and buildings.

To find out more information about the Land @ Lunch webinar series, visit: landcommission.gov.scot/events.

To find out more about information about the Scottish Land Commission, visit: landcommission.gov.scot.