FOOTBALL fans have been left disgusted after an image was shared of a lacklustre £4.60 bacon roll being served at a stadium in the English Championship.

The poorly-presented snack, purchased at Reading FC’s Select Car Leasing Stadium, has attracted backlash from fans, who slated the roll on social media.

An image shows a roll cut in half, with no butter or sauce on either side, lined just two slices of bacon in the bottom half of the snack.

The dodgy roll caused social media users to mock it. Credit: Twitter

The bacon appears undercooked and still very pink, with long layers of fat attached to both slices of the much-loved breakfast food.

The food, served in a cardboard container with a blue and white napkin, reportedly costs just under £5.

The snack seems to leave more than a little to be desired and was barraged with comments after it was shared to social media.

FootyFood posted the submission to social media on Wednesday writing: “Bacon roll at Reading FC – £4.60.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the snack, sharing some hilarious quips regarding the bacon’s half-cooked appearance.

Nathan Dixon said: “It looks like it’s been cooked by a tea light candle.”

The bacon roll was severely undercooked at the Madejski stadium. Credit: Google Maps

Sarah Hazel said: “A good vet could bring that bacon back to life.”

Gilly Topham said: “A defibrillator will get that oinking again.”

Justin Trick said: “Bacon looks like it’s been cooked in a Dyson Air Blade in the gents toilets.”

Reading have made a decent start to their Championship campaign this season, winning seven of their first 13 games and sitting fifth in the table, just two points off the top.

Aside from a brief season in the Premier League back in 2012, Reading have been a constant fixture in the Championship since the 2008/09 season.

The Royals will be hoping to return to the top flight under their current manager, ex-Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder, Paul Ince.