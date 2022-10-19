Compass Scotland launches charity partnership with FareShare

COMPASS Scotland has announced a new surplus food partnership with food charity, FareShare.

This partnership will encourage Compass Scotland sites to work with FareShare to donate surplus food so that meals can be distributed to those who need it most.

The announcement comes as more individuals and families struggle to cope with the rising cost of living.

The food FareShare distributes surplus fresh fruit, veg, meat and non-perishable items including pasta and tins which is still good to eat and would otherwise go to waste.

Employees from the SEC Food team spent time with the FareShare Glasgow.

FareShare provides food to almost 9,500 projects across the UK, including community centres, foodbanks and homeless shelters.

Launched as a distinct business in November 2020, Compass Scotland is part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, which has worked alongside FareShare on a national level since 2014.

In 2021, Compass’ donations amounted to the equivalent of more than 200,000 meals for people in need, supporting 2,510 charities in the process.

Compass Scotland has kicked off the partnership at one of its largest sites, the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

In July, seven employees from the SEC Food team spent time with the FareShare Glasgow team at their warehouse, supporting the volunteers as they sorted through surplus food, preparing it for donation.

In total, they helped FareShare sort through six tonnes of food, which was the equivalent of 14,286 meals.

The SEC also diverted 1.5 tonnes of surplus food to 42 charities and community groups in Scotland between April and June 2022.

This equated to 3,600 meals, helping to prevent 2.4 tonnes of embedded CO 2 e.

Compass Scotland now plans to expand the partnership across the business to as many of its sites as possible.

Managing Director of Compass Scotland, David Hay, said: “Food waste is a significant driver of climate change, with around a third of all food produced globally lost or wasted.

“Understanding and minimising food waste is something that Compass Scotland is very eager to continue to address.

“Working with FareShare is something we’re all really motivated to get behind at Compass Scotland.

“There’s something significant in taking an existing relationship that we have with the Group and driving it forward in Scotland, making sure that surplus Scottish food is going to Scottish people in need.”

Jon Molyneux, Scottish Affairs Lead at FareShare, said: “No one can escape the news about the rising cost of living, and so this partnership with Compass Scotland has come at such a crucial time.”

This partnership is in line with Compass’ commitment to reduce food waste. As a business, it has identified a three-pronged approach to minimise waste. This includes:

· Prevention: to reduce the amount of food waste that goes unsold/uneaten.

· Recovery: to donate surplus food to people in need.

· Recycling: to divert food waste from sewer and landfill.

In 2021, Compass Group UK & Ireland announced its climate Net Zero target – the foodservice industry’s first commitment to Climate Net Zero.

Compass’ ‘Our Climate Promise’ and Roadmap to Net Zero provide more detail on the strategy to create a sustainable food system that will deliver Climate Net Zero by 2030.

FareShare is a charity network aimed at relieving food poverty and reducing food waste in the UK, which has been running since 1994.

FareShare operates from four Scottish warehouses, located in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

In 2021, in Scotland, FareShare saved 3,965 tonnes of food from waste. This equated to enough food for approximately 9,440,665 meals.