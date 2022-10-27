A SCOTS mum was left in stitches after spotting a recovery lorry picking up a children’s toy car that had “broken down“.

Kirsty Crosbie couldn’t believe her eyes when she spotted the tiny one-seater Audi child’s car secured onto the back of the flatbed HGV in Leith, Edinburgh on Saturday.

A hilarious image shows the lone vehicle right in the centre of the 24 hour Rosebank Recovery vehicle.

The toy car was placed on the back of the flatbed truck. Credit: Kirsty Crosbie

The battery-powered child’s car is dwarfed by the sheer size of the hydraulic machine which has seemingly recovered it.

Kirsty, 42, posted the photograph on Facebook shortly afterwards, writing: “Just seen this parked up on Henderson Street, made me chuckle.”

Over 1,000 locals have liked the post, while dozens left comments after being equally amused by the sighting.

One person said: “Aww when I was a little girl my dad’s friend had a breakdown truck and they did this for me with a toy car for my birthday – happy memories, thanks for sharing.”

Another wrote: “Just drove past that but couldn’t see the dinky car.”

A third commented: “I’m sure it was illegally parked.”

While a fourth said: “The guys got a good sense of humour.”

Speaking today, Kirsty said: “I was out on Saturday afternoon walking about with the children and I saw it and it really cheered me up and made the children giggle.

“It was just in Leith but it was funny to see and lots of people were stopping to look at the truck.”