Shocking footage shows five motorists appearing to use mobiles in queue of traffic on Scots road

SHOCKING footage shows five motorists appearing to use their phones as they wait in a line of traffic on a Scots road.

A cyclist, Deacon Thurston, captured the incidents on his GoPro head camera as he passed a queue of motorists on Castle Terrace in Edinburgh on Wednesday (26 OCT).

Video shows Deacon slowly cycling past vehicles and peering into the windows of 14 motorists who are waiting on traffic to start moving again.

SHOCKING footage shows five motorists appearing to use their phones. Credits: Deacon Thurston

He manages to spot 36% of the drivers in the line of traffic appearing to use their mobile phones while their engines were still turned on.

One even appeared to be scrolling through Twitter as they waited for the red light to change and showed Deacon when they spotted him filming.

In Scotland motorists face fines of £200 and six points on their licence for the offence.

Deacon posted the clip onto Twitter later on that day, writing: “On my way home this evening, Five out of 14 drivers in this queue for the lights were using their phones, which is more than 35%.

“It’s beyond endemic — it’s completely absurd.”

The video has gained over 15,000 views and dozens of comments from viewers who had mixed reactions.

One said: “As a pedestrian I see this a lot too, it’s infuriating. Some drivers think that nobody can see them in their wee steel bubble.”

Another wrote: “It’s illegal-that’s all you need to know.

“They driving 1-2.5 ton vehicles in cities with children and pedestrians everywhere. Full concentration is required at all times.

“In what other line of work would being distracted while operating heavy machinery around children be tolerated?”

A third added: “This law is clearly not working. It really needs a rethink.”

A fourth commented: “Six points and £200 fines – Copy in Sunak and Hunt – I think you’ve solved the problem with paying back the National debt.”

However, one Twitter critic said: “Maybe you should start a page showing all the things cyclists do wrong, you know, just for a bit of balance.”

Deacon replied: “Balance? Bad drivers kill 1,800+ people every year in the UK and seriously injure 60,000 more. Would make more sense to start a page about champagne corks, which kill more people than bad cyclists do.”

Another wrote: “It’s illegal. But how high is the risk if they are stationery? Which they seem to be (not just because it’s a still photo).”

While another social media user commented: “When all your attention is directed at drivers and filming them while cycling, it’s not on the road ahead of you.

“Very irresponsible. So while you think you’re performing some sort of stasi style role, I hope that you’re not a driver with you slack attitude on the roads.”

Speaking today (FRI), Deacon said: ” I wear a GoPro on my cycle commute, partly for my own safety, partly to record the dangerous and careless driving I often see on the road.

“There’s often a queue of vehicles at the junction to Lothian Road and very common to see drivers using their phones behind the wheel.

“More broadly, the number of drivers I see in Edinburgh disregarding simple rules that are in place for others’ safety is staggering.

“As someone who tries to walk and cycle as much as possible (although I do drive as well) it’s of particular concern.

“I know many people who would love to cycle around town but simply won’t because of the danger these drivers present.

“The reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive, with people across the country reporting similar scenes in their towns.

“A small number don’t see what the issue is but that’s what you’d expect from people who habitually use their phones behind the wheel!”

He added: “”If Scotland is to meet its stated aim of of making ‘walking or cycling to be the most popular choice for shorter everyday journeys’ it’s absolutely vital we tackle this behaviour (alongside rolling out proper segregated cycling infrastructure). But, as far as I can see, nothing is being done.

“Earlier this year, Transport Scotland made £300k available to launch an online reporting system in Scotland in 2022 — a facility that would catch them up with most of the other police forces in the UK.

“Sadly that date keeps being pushed back, and a couple of recent FOI requests show that Police Scotland have made very little progress.”