THE KENNEL CLUB today released statistics which show a notable increase in dogs going missing in Scotland during November, as firework displays begin.

The UK’s largest dog welfare organisation analysed data over a five-year period, from 2017 to 2021, from Petlog, a lost and found database run by The Kennel Club which showed 15% more dogs are posted missing or lost in November than October.

This year in particular sees not only Bonfire Night but also five days of ongoing Diwaili celebrations taking place within two weeks of each other, with both events being accompanied by loud, bright fireworks.

A dog curls up against the noise of fireworks.

These fireworks can frighten and negatively impact the behaviour of the UK’s pets, causing some to escape or run away.

Nationwide research from The Kennel Club shows that nearly half of owners say their dog is scared by fireworks, with one in five noticing signs of stress, such as pacing which 20% of owners notice.

This was the most common sign of a dog being in distress along with howling, crying and excessive panting.

A third of owners notice that their dog shivers and trembles during firework displays with more than a quarter mentioning unusual excessive barking.

Due to the negative ongoing impact of fireworks on the nation’s pets, The Kennel Club alongside other welfare organisations is urging Government to conduct a review of legislation.

Whilst the use of fireworks in Scotland is a devolved matter, regulation of the sale of fireworks in Scotland mainly falls under the remit of the Westminster Parliament, and the organisation will be calling on MPs and decision-makers to review fireworks legislation.

Mark Beazley, Chief Executive of The Kennel Club said: “While we appreciate the changes already made in Scotland to help with the impact of fireworks, the element of surprise is one of the key factors that makes fireworks uniquely distressing for dogs.

“If owners can anticipate fireworks, they can manage this distress in a way that works for their dog, and we’re asking Government to recognise this and review legislation, for the sake of the nation’s pets.

“Our statistics sadly show that there really are devastating and long-term consequences when fireworks strike dogs with a sense of terror unexpectantly, which can lead to thousands of dogs running away, behaving out of character and showing clear signs of fear and distress.

“Whilst we urge Government to consider our recommendations to protect dog welfare, we are also urging caution from owners this fireworks season.

“Each dog reacts differently and it is important that owners know what do to and how they can help their four-legged friend and keep them safe.”

To help dogs get through fireworks season as safely and comfortably as possible, The Kennel Club has created a Spotify playlist which can help owners to get their dogs used to the noises: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7jKSsXJKdj6KSNAWDxnmjY .

Start on a very low volume for a short amount of time and slowly build up to avoid causing your dog any distress – if your dog does start showing signs of distress, stop immediately, and seek help from a qualified trainer or behaviourist.

Owners should be aware there are several elements of fireworks which can trigger fear including cracks and whistles to bangs and flashing lights.

The Kennel Club recommend making a safe space for your dog filled with their favourite toys and blankets and drape a thick duvet over the top of it to make it soundproof while making sure it won’t fall on your dog.

As well as this it is recommended that owners act and behave as normal as your dog will pick up on any unusual behaviour so remain calm and happy to keep your dog calm.