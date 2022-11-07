A HALLOWEEN-LOVING couple tied the knot in spooktacular fashion before heading off on their honeymoon ghost-hunting.

Kelly and Ben Matthews surprised their loved ones on Saturday when they opted for a less traditional style of wedding that was themed around Halloween.

Instead of usual wedding attire such as a long white gown, Kelly, 44, walked down the aisle wearing a black silk dress and veil to Walk by the Foo Fighters.

Pictured: Kelly and Ben share a kiss. (C) Kelly Matthews

Butcher Ben, 34, donned a black tailcoat with a ruffled collar to tie in with the theme at the Old Generator Station in Suffolk.

The rock and roll loving pair then signed the register as Knights in White Satin by The Moody Blues blasted out of the speakers before walking out of the venue to Chas and Dave’s In Sickness and Health.

Around 150 guests attended and wore fancy dress as they watched Kelly and Ben take to the stage for their first dance to I Put a Spell on You by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

While the couple’s wedding party all wore black and purple to tie in with the theme.

Their 150 guests dressed in purple and black colours, while others dressed in Halloween costume. (C) Kelly Matthews

The reception was furnished with pumpkins with Mr and Mrs Matthews carved into them, while a buffet of ‘trick or treat’ sweets and savoury foods was served up to guests.

Twinkling lights were attached to trees while black and purple leaves scattered the grounds to give a spooky feel to the special day.

The newlyweds from London then drove to Edinburgh in their 1962 Cadillac to spend their honeymoon hunting for ghosts.

Speaking today, payroll accountant Kelly said: “We’ve been together for seven years and wanted this wedding to be different. We’ve both had traditional weddings in the past and both of them ended in disaster.

The wedding cake had a spooky theme too! (C) Kelly Matthews

“Ben and I love Autumn and Halloween/Bonfire Night, so we decided to get married in October, mixing the wedding colours up with black, purples, silvers and lots of splashes of orange.

“We had lots of home made trees with lights, chocolate hanging from, pumpkins full of sweets, wedding favours of little boxes full of sweets, sugar biscuits made by me and bath bombs for tired dancing feet.

“Ben and I made all the table centres. Lots of purple and blacks leaves and candles everywhere.

“The bridesmaids were in purple and black, my maid of honour was in black and Ben wore a black gothic suit.

“We walked down the aisle to Foo Fighters’ Walk and then signed the register to Knights in White Satin.

“Then we walked out to Chas and Dave’s In Sickness and in Health.

“I’m an East London girl, afterall.

The couple made many of their own spooky reception decorations. (C) Kelly Matthews

“For our honeymoon, we’re staying in a B N’ B in central Edinburgh. We’re doing ghost tours everyday and night followed by Ben singing at karaokes.

“Where we live has so many legends and stories, so I’ve been into it for over 30 years. I used to live in a 40-bed nursing home that shut down.

“It was a mansion set in 17 acres of woodland in the middle of the Suffolk countryside. I was paid to live there and experienced many supernatural things.

“I saw things moving, voices, shadows and feet hanging out of beds…that’s when I found out ghosts exist.”