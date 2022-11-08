Scots urged to be alert to scams as £324 DWP payment arrives in bank accounts

SCOTS have been urged to look out for scams as cost-of-living support payments have started to arrive in peoples bank account today.



Around 689,000 households in Scotland will automatically receive £324, which is part of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) package for those on means-tested benefits.



The payments are made directly into recipients’ bank accounts, with no need to apply or do anything.

Scams. Via Unsplash.

This means that Scots should not respond to scam texts or emails asking people to fill out application forms.

Conor Forbes, director of policy with Advice Direct Scotland, said:

“Hundreds of thousands of Scots households will start receiving the cost-of-living support payment, and it’s vital to remember that this will happen automatically.



“There is no application form to fill out for the money.



“Sadly, we know that scammers have repeatedly tried to capitalise on the cost-of-living crisis, so people should be alert to emails and texts asking for personal information in relation to the payments – the DWP will not do this.



“Anyone who is caught out by a scam, or spots a suspected scam, should report it by using our free scamwatch tool at www.consumeradvice.scot.”



Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national consumeradvice.scot service, urged people to report any suspected scams to its scamwatch service, with the organisation able to then share this information with the authorities.