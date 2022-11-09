SHOCKING images show a horse being rescued after being spooked by fireworks and running head first into a barbed wire fence.

Charlie ran off from his owner Kim Tombs on Saturday after becoming startled when he heard a flare of fireworks shooting off from a nearby housing estate in Portsmouth.

The much-loved horse ended up being so scared that he ran right into a barbed wire fence – cutting his head and torso.

He also managed to crush his hooves in the adjoining gate whilst trying to escape the loud noises.

Charlie and owner, Amy, doing the Ministry of Silly Walks. (C) Amy Tombs

Emergency services were called out to cut Charlie free, however his owner was uncertain at first whether he would survive his injuries.

Luckily, after a thorough check-up with the vet, Charlie is currently stable and recovering on his farm.

He has been put on strong pain medication and had to have his front hooves plastered in casts.

Distressed owner Kim has now urged the public not to set off fireworks near horse fields.

Posting on Facebook on Sunday, she wrote: “After a very long night with Charlie we are looking hopeful.

“Can I ask, if you live anywhere near horse fields (i.e the new housing estates), please can you think before setting off fireworks? Like, don’t do it.

“We have had to deal with a horrific incident today which should never have happened with my daughter’s horse. Please look at the photos which are not nice and we hope and pray that he will be ok.

“I want to thank all the emergency services and the specialised services that attended to Charlie today, and Hannah and Karen as you were amazing, and for everyone else that offered to help.

“The vets can’t believe he’s made it and we are far from out of the woods yet but the stubborn, determined boy refuses to give up.

“Our usual cheeky, happy Charlie is feeling very sorry for himself but is continuing to fight.”

Pictured: Charlie with his injuries. (C) Kim Tombs.

She later added: “Many of you know Charlie as the loud horse that talks to you as you walk down the horse track and even through this traumatic event he has continued to keep his sparky personality. Thank you so much to everyone for their prayers and best wishes.

“Charlie’s a bit embarrassed that the camera didn’t catch his good side or his perfect smile, but he’s getting plenty of cuddles, carrots and some very strong pain meds. Fingers crossed he keeps improving but we will be sure to keep you all updated.

“Once again I cannot thank everyone that helped.”

Kim shared several images of Charlie including one of him wearing a blue cast and a green cast, with blood stains on his neck.

Another shows him lying down by the gate he got caught in, his right hoove looks crushed and hovers above a pool of blood.

A final photo shows the back of Charlie, lying down next to Kim while a group of emergency service workers look at the gate.

Kim’s post has attracted hundreds of comments from well-wishers who were in support of implementing silent fireworks.

Liz Bryant said: “Someone clever needs to start a petition to get fireworks either banned altogether or silenced at least. It’s just not on and it’s not fair.

“So many horses, dogs, and other animals or even people are being injured or killed because of stupid out-of-date fireworks being allowed to be set off at any time. And louder than ever.

Charlie escaped a potentially deadly result of his injuries. (C) Kim Tombs

“Bloody disgusting, especially with all the unnecessary smoke adding to climate change. It needs a big push from us all.

“A man in Glasgow drowned after trying to rescue his dog who jumped into the sea, scared of fireworks. Others have died by various means, trying to get away.

“It’s unacceptable – just to have 15 minutes of smoky entertainment.”

Ann-Marie Beard said: “Going by the moronic comments last night, when some poor owner asked people not to set the fireworks off near animals, I don’t hold out much hope.

“Hopefully the poor horse recovers physically and mentally.

“Vets are calling for an outright ban except organised events, this is the only way!

Lacey Brookes said: “I’m so sorry to hear about your horse and hope it is okay, so awful for animals.

“My dog is also petrified of the fireworks, she has a heart condition and I’m so worried she will have a heart attack.

“Why can’t they make them all silent?”

Trudi Cocks said: “This is why fireworks do not belong in the 21st Century.

“They should be silent only and only allowed once a year by local authority public displays – members of the public should not be allowed to purchase them.

“Thank goodness for the emergency services for their help.”

Polly Harnett said: “Why are Fireworks legal? In what other way are explosives acceptable?

Now on the road to recovery, brave Charlie hopes to be training again with Amy soon. (C)

“It’s beyond me! So many accidents with animals and people, your poor horse.

“I’m praying that he makes a full recovery.”

“Far too many terrible incidents involving wildlife, pets and kids. So sorry for your poor horse, I pray he pulls through.

The British Horse Society states that around 69% of horse owners are worried about their horse’s welfare being affected due to fireworks.

It was reported that there were approximately 193 firework-related incidents involving animals in England and Wales in 2021 – including 56 that involved horses.