A BACKSTREET Boys fan had her head split open at one of their UK gigs after someone threw a glass from the balcony area above.

Emma Claydon had been enjoying the concert with her sister-in-law at the O2 in London on Sunday when the evening was cut short due to the incident.

The 37-year-old learning support assistant had stood up to check her bag half way through the show when a glass smacked her on the top of the forehead.

The impact left a deep gash on Emma’s head which bled profusely down her face during the gig.

Pictured: The O2 arena, London. (C) Google Maps.

She was escorted off by the medical team who treated her wounds and also for concussion.

The glass is believed to have been thrown from the VIP executive seating area of the stadium.

Emma, who suffers from anxiety and mental health, said she is now struggling to deal with the trauma of the situation.

Speaking today, the Londonder said: “I was seated in the disabled area with my sister-in-law who is in a wheelchair.

“Around an hour into the concert at about 9:30pm, I stood up to place something into my bag hanging on the back of the wheelchair.

“I felt something splash the back of my neck, so I turned to see if anyone was behind me.

“As I turned around something hit me hard on my forehead, I looked down at the floor and saw glass shattered around me.

“At first I thought a drink was running down my face, it was only when I pressed my hand to my face that I realised it was my own blood.

Emma is still to hear back from O2 after the incident. (C) Emma Claydon.

“I staggered and looked up to see members of staff coming towards me.

“They escorted me from the arena, after I’d checked that my sister-in-law was coming with me.

“The scariest part was the amount of blood on myself and the floor and to be honest, it was all a bit of a blur after that.

“Medics attended to me, but I remember a lady, who was sat in the audience near me, supporting me and holding my hand.

“Security came to ask questions but I was just in pain and struggling to concentrate.

“The medics then walked me to the taxi pick-up point where I travelled home. I also remember another lady being treated next to me, also holding her head.

“This was all despite glass being banned from the arena! I tried to contact the O2 but have received zero response from them.”

Emma posted the incident on Facebook afterwards in a bid to track down a woman who helped her.

She wrote: “Last night I attended a Backstreet Boys concert at the O2 in London.

“About half way through the show someone threw a glass from the balcony above me. It hit me on my forehead and split my head open.

Emma is still healing from her wounds and now suffers trauma from the experience. (C) Emma Clayton.

“I bled profusely and had to be treated by medics. A lady who was sitting near me came and helped me, wiping blood from my face and holding my bloody hands while I was being treated.

“The poor lady ended up with my blood on her and missing some of the concert! Unfortunately, I didn’t take her name as I was in shock!

“She was so incredibly supportive and I would love to be able to thank her! I was sitting in the disabled area 105.”

The post has gained over 3,400 likes and hundreds of comments from shocked readers.

One said: “They really should get rid of glass at concerts. Most arenas don’t serve glasses now, just plastic.

“This happens far too much with people throwing glasses or bottles. It’s a disgusting act and I’m so sorry it ended in you being injured.

“I hope you heal real soon.”

Another wrote: “That’s awful, I’m so sorry it’s happened to you and it annoys me that some BSB ‘fans’ would even think to throw a glass, let alone do it.

“Pretty sure glass isn’t allowed in venues anyway, so there has been a breach somewhere, whether at security or the bar. The venue has a duty of care so I would absolutely not let this rest until you are given answers and assurances it won’t happen again to others.

“Hopefully, it heals soon and you still managed to enjoy most of the show. I’m seeing them tonight in Manchester and can’t wait.”

A third commented: “Who in their right mind thinks it’s a good idea to throw a glass? That’s bonkers.”

Emma was not the only attendee to be injured at the Backstreet Boys concert.

Hannah Hoad, 34, from Hertfordshire, claims she was also hit by a glass while sitting in the same area.

She said: “I was sat in the accessible seating platform when liquids started coming down from above.

“The lady next to me was hit with some glass, then removed and treated by medics.

“As she was being looked after, more liquids (alcohol) came down, then suddenly I was soaked with intense head pain.

“I was seen by medics and ended up missing the rest of the show while being assessed for a head injury.”