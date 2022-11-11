Adorable video shows tot meeting his hero – an Asda delivery driver

AN ADORABLE video shows a child excitedly meeting his biggest hero – an Asda delivery driver.

Laura Jane shared the video of her son Ellis meeting their Asda deliveryman whilst holding his toy Asda van.

The video shows three-year-old Ellis looking on last Tuesday (NOV 1) as an Asda driver finishes up his delivery.

Ellis meeting his idol – An Asda delivery. Credits: Laura Jane.

The man sees young Ellis watching, and begins to gradually close the shutter on the side of the vehicle.

He then slams it completely closed, leaving Ellis to turn to the camera with a delighted expression, saying “Oh wow” as the driver laughs and waves.

Ellis, from Liverpool, then shows his Asda van to the camera before waving it at the driver, who waves back again before hopping into his van to continue his round.

Laura, 37, posted the video on Twitter last week (NOV 1) with the caption: “Today’s @Asda delivery was the highlight of Ellis’s day.”

Speaking today (NOV 7), Laura said: “My little boy Ellis loves vehicles and his nana Linda bought him an Asda van toy.

“We had ordered an online shop so we got Ellis’s toy van and took him outside to see the real one. The shutter on his toy closes like the man on the video did and he was made up.

“He just loves cars, vans, any vehicles. But it was the first time he’d seen a real one exactly like one of his toys.

“He gasped and kept turning round to tell me it was the same as his.”

A member of Asda’s service team replied to the tweet saying: “Hello Laura, thanks for reaching out to us. We sincerely appreciate your feedback, and am more than happy to pass on your feedback.”