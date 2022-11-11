House-browsers in stitches by badly photoshopped property images – showing cruise liner heading for apartments

HOUSE-BROWSERS have been left in stitches after spotting badly photoshopped images on a property listing that appear to show a huge cruise liner aiming for the block of apartments.

Glossy images of the £413,000 new-built flat in Brighton, East Sussex shows a pristine and modern styled digitally-imposed living room area with a white cruise ship coming dangerously close.

Another image shows a whitewash bedroom with a stone’s-throw-away view of the coastal city’s promenade.

Photoshop view from Brighton flat of cruise liner in the ocean. Credits: Rightmove.

However, a different mock-up image appears to show a balcony view of the sea being much further away down the road.

The hilarious photoshop fail was spotted by a Twitter user and posted on the social media site last week, captioned: “Dying at the simulation of the view from this flat.”

He later added: “Just imagine someone slowly putting down the newspaper as a cruise ships horn blares out from 500m away.”

Dozens of humoured social media users commented on the post.

One said: “Name and shame! Which estate agent uploaded this?”

Another wrote: “Surely this has to come under false advertising?

A third commented: “That’s criminal!”

A fourth added: “Rightmove this advert from @NPGinvest is a total sham.”

The property listing, which was posted on Rightmove by North Property Group, has since removed from the site.