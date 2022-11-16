Amazon customer shocked after receiving Kellogg’s Cornflakes instead of £850 laptop

AN AMAZON customer was left shocked after receiving a box of Kellogg’s Cornflakes – instead of an £850 laptop.

Anne Marie Cork ordered an Acer Aspire Vero laptop last week (OCT 26) but couldn’t believe her eyes when she was delivered the £2 box of cereal instead the following day.

The 56-year-old said she received a message on the day of delivery saying that the courier could not deliver the package as nobody was in.

Anne Marie Cork. Credits: Anne Marie Cork

She discovered the delivery driver had went to the wrong address and informed them.

The following day when the driver arrived, Anne noticed that the parcel felt light to opened the box in front of the driver – only to find a 450g pack of Cornflakes inside.

She reported the incident to Amazon who refunded her but said they didn’t even offer her an apology.

Anne took to Facebook last Friday (28 OCT) to post about the incident and warn others to check their parcels with high value items.

Posting an image of what she found inside her box, she wrote: “So I finally decided to get a new laptop after much deliberation.

“Had a voucher for Amazon so ordered it from there on next day delivery. That should have been yesterday. Came today and here is what was in the box.

“Reported to Amazon and they just refunded me. No sorry, no nothing.

“The driver said he delivered an iPhone up the road from me and there was a chocolate bar in the box. Beware ordering high value items from Amazon.”

Speaking today (FRI) Anne said: “I followed it all day and when the driver arrived I went out to make sure he didn’t drive off again.

“He got out of the van and said he thought there was a problem with my parcel, I asked why and he said it wasn’t heavy enough to be a laptop.

“I opened it in front of him and he videoed while I did so.

“Shocked was an understatement when I find a box of cornflakes in it. He rang his boss Mohammed in Leeds and he sent the video to him.”

The box of Kellogg’s Cornflakes – instead of an £850 laptop. Anne Marie Cork

The unhappy customer then contacted Amazon immediately to try and find where her missing laptop was.

She added: “I tried eChat twice, Facebook and Twitter. Was sending emails asking for the laptop back. I really thought I was not going to get a refund.

“Then I was told that I had been refunded but nothing appeared on the order and no email confirmations. I went on again onto eChat and was told I was being transferred to the specialist help desk.

“I told her the full story only for her to ask me “has your laptop been delivered”, I nearly burst a blood vessel at this point.

“Finally after making a scene on Twitter, I got my refund. I am very concerned about others who may not have had the wherewithal to take photos or the parcel was left with a neighbour.

“I have to say that after receiving the cornflakes and realising that a refund was not a foregone conclusion, I had a sleepless night, I was so stressed and upset.

“I had visions of having to pay my credit card bill and having nothing to show for it. Amazon were not interested that their couriers are ripping them off.

“I had asked for a refund on my Amazon prime as I had not gad the service and twice they refused. I have cancelled my Prime and will never use Amazon again.

“Up to now I have been a very loyal customer for many years. Not any more.”

Amazon has been approached for comment.