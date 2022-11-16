How Small Scottish Businesses Are Harnessing The Power Of Big Tech

Business is booming in Scotland. Not only are large multinational companies coming to Scotland to succeed, but small and medium-sized businesses are springing up everywhere, from the Hebrides to the border. The business-friendly government and cooperative nature of Scotland is helping the country to recover its economy. Big tech solutions are helping small businesses to grow, but how? Here are just a few ways that business is thriving in Scotland with the help of tech and the government.

Outsourcing For Growth

The biggest challenge for any small business is growing. The demand for your products and services can quickly outstrip your ability to supply them. It is easier than you may think to become a victim of your own success. Scottish businesses are using outsourcing services to help them grow and absorb the excess demand placed on them by their success.

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

Outsourcing business IT support, security, and services to a capable company like Totality Services gives Scottish businesses the support and resources they need to cope with growth. Totality Services are an IT support company in London that can provide modern workplaces with comprehensive IT support around the country. By choosing to outsource these responsibilities Scottish businesses are giving themselves more time to concentrate on customer care and product development, increasing their profits.

Superfast Broadband, Superfast Sales

The UK has one of the most well-developed broadband networks in Europe, bringing high-speed internet service to rural areas and cities and towns. Small businesses are using this network to compete globally, and offer products and services to businesses and consumers in every corner of the world. It also gives them access to remote workers, helping them to expand their companies quickly.

Using third-party logistics services placed locally in markets around the world, Scottish businesses are selling products through e-Commerce sites to customers in Asia, America, and the rest of Europe. The reliable and robust UK broadband network is the backbone of their businesses. The growth in online retail has fueled a huge boom in Scottish e-Commerce success and is becoming an important element of Scotland’s IT sector and contributing millions of pounds to the economy.

Scottish Social Media Influence

One of the biggest advancements in marketing is the use of social media. Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have all become useful marketing tools for businesses around the world, and Glasgow has become a European hub for social media marketing. The country itself is a social media influencer.

Having experienced and talented local marketers is a boon for Scottish businesses of all stripes. Even for locally focused businesses, social media can help boost sales and generate interest. The data that social media generates is incredibly useful to businesses too, helping them to get to know their customers better to increase sales and convert clicks into cash. Scottish marketing is amongst the best in the world, and businesses small, medium, and large can take advantage of these local marketers to grow their companies and their customer base.

The Scottish Silicon Valley

Many small businesses are benefiting from the cooperative nature of Scotland. Business founders, investors, and incubators know each other and are eager to help other businesses and startups. This collegial atmosphere has been compared to Silicon Valley in California, where CEOs and venture capitalists are well known for helping and advising emerging companies.

By being cooperative instead of competitive, many small businesses and business leaders are supporting one another through challenging times and helping each other find solutions to problems. This benefits all companies as well as the Scottish economy. The cooperative atmosphere, government support, and access to top-tier outsourcing are making Scotland the premier destination for tech businesses looking for a new home.

Support From Government

Scotland has a thriving small business sector that is a large part of the Scottish economy. The Scottish government has taken note and is engaging in a number of initiatives to back Scottish small businesses. Tech has become an immediate focus, as Edinburgh has the most active community in the technology sector outside of London, with Glasgow in fourth place.

The government has already backed over 180 Scottish companies that offer data services to other businesses or directly to customers. The government has also implemented scale-up schemes to help companies across all sectors build up their resources and expand into new markets. The growth of Scottish businesses from a small to medium scale is attracting outside investment too, which is vital to the growth of the Scottish economy as a whole.

Scotland has always been a great place to do business. Now, thanks to foreign investments and the help of the Scottish government both local and international companies are setting up shop in Scotland. Access to high-tech resources, an educated and experienced workforce, and the support of other businesses and the government all combine to make Scotland a great place to grow.