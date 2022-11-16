What to Expect When Proposing to Your Significant Other?

What You Can Expect After Proposing to Your Partner

Are you thinking about popping the question to your significant other? Are you ready to get engaged to the love of your life? Maybe you’ve never been engaged or married before and you’re wondering what to expect after you get engaged, or what might happen if your proposal is rejected?

Although everyone’s situation will be as unique as their relationship, certain things are predictable and/or common. Whatever your situation, here are some things you can possibly expect after proposing to your partner.

Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash

1. You’ll be looking for wedding rings soon

After you propose, if your partner says yes, you’ll be engaged, which means you’ll be looking for wedding rings. Searching for the perfect wedding rings will be a similar experience to finding your engagement rings, but there will be some differences. For example, your wedding rings will probably be more expensive and possibly a bit fancier. Although, it really depends on you and your partner’s preferences.

Be prepared to start searching for wedding rings early. Even if you don’t plan on getting married right away, it never hurts to start the search early. You might need the extra time to figure out what you both want.

Maybe you’ll want matching rings or a ring that can be stacked with your engagement rings, or you might want to go in a completely different direction. Be prepared to get a jump on the ring-finding process early.

2. Be prepared for an answer other than “yes”

When you propose to your significant other, the last thing you want to hear is no, but keep in mind that sometimes people need to do things a little differently. Every situation will be different, so be prepared for the following scenarios:

· Your partner says no because they don’t want to get married. Some people just don’t want to get married. Hopefully, if you’re proposing, the topic of marriage has already come up and your proposal won’t be entirely unexpected. Most couples who get married at least knew it was a possibility for the future because they talked about marriage beforehand.

While a proposal is usually a surprise, the idea of getting married should already be a conversation. A marriage proposal should feel like an exciting new step in the relationship and not a total shock where the other person is left wondering where it came from.

· Your partner says yes, but wants to wait a while. It’s very possible that your partner wants to get married, but isn’t ready yet. This isn’t a big deal. Don’t take it as a rejection because there’s probably a reason your partner wants to wait. There might be legal reasons, like the need to dissolve an existing marriage, or they might want to clean up their finances first.

· Your partner isn’t sure if they want to get married, but it’s not because of you. Sometimes, a proposal is well-received, but the person just isn’t sure they want to get married. It could be because of past experiences, a former bad marriage, fears, insecurities, or misconceptions about what being married means. If this is the case, you’ll want to talk with your partner and keep an open mind while supporting them in their experience.

Just because your partner’s immediate response isn’t yes doesn’t mean you won’t end up getting married. Just make sure your proposal is in line with where you are in your relationship first.

3. You’ll start merging your lives more

If you aren’t already living with your significant other, you’ll start merging your lives together more than before. One of you might spend more time at the other’s house, or you might start planning on moving in with each other.

Once you propose and are officially engaged, be prepared to share more of your life with your partner in many different ways. You’ll probably even start planning more of your future together sooner than you thought.

4. Your partner might already know

It’s possible that your partner knows you’re going to propose, but don’t let that spoil your proposal. Just because they know it’s happening doesn’t mean the experience won’t be amazing. Besides, they probably won’t know when or how you’re going to propose, so some of it will still be a surprise.

Are you ready to be a married couple?

Last, but not least, when you propose, you can expect to feel a little nervous and excited about finally being married. Married life will be a little different from regular life, especially if you’re planning to have a family. Although, when you’re finally married to the love of your life, you’ll be glad you proposed.