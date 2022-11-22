Dramatic images show emergency response team on rescue mission – to save stranded sheep

DRAMATIC images show an emergency response team out on a rescue mission in the floods – to save stranded sheep.

Police, Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers and an Angus Council welfare officer all came together to rescue the herd near Forfar, Angus last Thursday (17 NOV).

The ewes ended up being trapped in flooded water from heavy rainfall and were struggling to get to safety.

Sheep being rescued from the flooding. Credits: Angus Council.

However, rescue teams managed to swim and wade through water to catch the sheep, before loading them on their own dinghies to sail off back to dry land.

Images show one of the rescuers almost completely submerged in the murky brown water as they grab onto a lone sheep who appears to almost be drowning from the heavy rainfall.

Speaking today (TUE), team leader for the Police Mountain Rescue team, Paul Morgan, said: “The whole area of Angus was flooded by extreme weather.

“It was around 2pm when we got the call that there were reports that some sheep were alive and submerged in the water at Bogside Farm, Forfar.

“I must have only spent about five to ten minutes having a look when I saw two sheep looking like they might be alive in the field.

“The whole field was surrounded by dead sheep but it looked as if two might have some signs of movement.

“They had managed to make their way to the side of the fence and rested their heads on top of the barbed wire to keep themselves above the water.

“I swam about 20 metres out whilst my colleague held the boat on some rope. I managed to cut my way through the wire, grab them and place them on the boat for safety.

“I’m about 6’1 and I could barely stand up in it, so it shows how deep the flooding was.”

Another image shows a sheep relaxing nearby and looking on as a member of the response team saves the other sheep.

A sheep successfully rescued on a boat. Credits: Angus Council.

Angus Council shared the images on Facebook on Saturday (19 NOV), writing: “It’s not just people we rescue in Angus!

“Angus Council’s Animal Welfare Officer worked with a joint team from Police Mountain Rescue and volunteers of Tayside Mountain Rescue to save sheep trapped in flood water near Forfar.

“If you see better photos today, let me know, I’ll wait…”

The post has attracted over 800 likes and comments from impressed Scots.

Sheena Penman said: “Just so lovely that animals are not forgotten. Thank you.”

Jacqui Semple said: “Well done. So proud of all the teams responding to save life.

“Such high risk situation with water, and a reminder that those who are trained to rescue need to do this. So dangerous. Great pictures and rescue.”

Fiona Work said: “Well done as doesn’t appear an easy task.”

Tayside 4×4 Response said: “”It was a baaaaaad situation.

“However because of the great communication from Angus Council nobody could say the information was woolly in fact it was mint. I’ll get the flock out of here now.”