A HILARIOUS image shows a Scot swimming through a huge puddle at a flooded golf course.

Jamie Barr was captured doing the front crawl in murky brown waters at Glenrothes Golf Club in Fife on Friday, following heavy rainfall in the area.

Wearing just black shorts and a baseball cap, the 34-year-old decided to take a dip to amuse golfers that were unable to use the course due to the flooding.

Pictured: Jamie swimming in the rainwater. (C) Josh Anderson

Josh Anderson, head professional of the Glenrothes Professional Shop, captured the snap of his colleague before sharing it on social media.

The 32-year-old wrote: “Golf Course Weekend Closure. Due to heavy flooding on the golf course, we will be closed until Monday.

“Pro Shop will remain open on reduced hours. Swimming lessons available”.

Hundreds of people liked the amusing image and left comments under the post.

Matthew Stevenson said: “I was coming in 20 mins ago for food and drink but then reversed out as I have a van, not a submarine!”

PicturedL Jamie grinning as he runs through the water. (C) Josh Anderson

Grant Kealing said: “Annual bath day in Glenrothes”.

Jordan Ellis said: “Do you rent out armbands and inflatable rings while swimming?”

Mark Urquhart said: “F**k I thought that was photoshopped.”

Dawnah Selfridge said: “That’s amazing.”

And George Mackie said: “Have you found your balls?”

Pictured: The golf course in Glenrothes. (C) Google Maps

Speaking today, Jamie said: “We’re not your typical conventional pro shop. We do things differently and saw this as an opportunity to have a bit of fun – it’s what we’re all about.

“We have a good relationship with our customers and we absolutely love what we do. Jamie who is in the photo decided now was the time for a bit of engagement.

“The car park flooded pretty bad and, yeah, we just decided let’s do it.”

Scotland has experienced heavy rainfall within the last week, with many other cities and villages struggling to cope with the knee-deep water.