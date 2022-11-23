SCOTS wealth management firm Blackmount Private Wealth has chosen Capability Scotland as its new charity partner.

Funding will underpin the care and support charity’s efforts to improve quality of life for disabled people across generations.

Their 20 sites nationwide will receive a share of the Glasgow-based firm’s yearly profits.

Capability Scotland was founded in 1946 (image provided by Capability Scotland)

The partnership launched last week at Capability Scotland’s Corseford Campus in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

The meeting featured Brian Logan, Capability Scotland’s Chief Executive, and Directors of the Firm, Alex Shairp and Qasim Younis.

Logan said: “Statutory funding for services that support disabled people [is] becoming increasingly under pressure.

“Securing donations and working in partnership with firms like Blackmount Private Wealth enables our charity to go above and beyond, providing additional resources and offering bespoke care, support and education to the people we support.”

Ongoing funds will be key contributors to the charity’s initiatives and their long-term success.

Within these projects is the recent opening of Scotland’s first college for young adults with special needs.

The Directors of the Glasgow firm, Mr Shairp and Mr Younis, commented: “We’re proud to support Capability Scotland to provide essential services within our local communities.

“Establishing this charity partnership allows us to donate a share of our profits and volunteer some of our time, skills, and expertise to help the charity continue delivering its good work.”