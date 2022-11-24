Moving to smoke-free future with heated tobacco products

As we all know, regular cigarettes do harm to our health, due to harmful chemical compounds released when the tobacco is burnt. These substances lead to serious health problems such as cancer, respiratory problems, or heart diseases.

It’s commonly known that tobacco-related diseases are some of the major sources of death. According to World Health Organization’s studies, there are more than 6 million people dying of smoking each year globally, and the number is estimated to increase to 8 million by 2030.

Photo by E-Liquids UK on Unsplash

Though smokers are aware of the harm of cigarette smoking, it is a real challenge for them to get rid of the habit, as the nicotine delivered by tobacco is highly addictive.

In this case, turning to healthier alternatives would be their better choice.

Indeed, there have been a wide range of new-typed products on the market, such as E-cigarettes, vaping, heated tobacco, smokeless tobacco and so on.

Today, we’re going to talk about heated tobacco products (HTPs) among others, which have become quite trendy in recent years. Heated tobacco products boast reduced emissions of harmful chemicals, as well as an awesome smoking experience getting close to traditional cigarettes.

What is Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs)?

Heated tobacco products, also known as heat-not-burn products, operate by heating actual tobacco leaves rather than burning, and produce flavorful nicotine-filled inhalable vapor without smoke.

As newly developed alternatives to traditional cigarettes, heated tobacco products gain more and more popularity in recent years.

The heated tobacco products also represent an innovative technological advance in the tobacco industry. So why do we say that?

The concept behind heated tobacco products

When consuming a heated tobacco product, you need to use a small electronic device. The device is equipped with electronic heat-control systems to heat compressed tobacco leaves to the required temperature, regularly of 350°C.And then, it will release a nicotine-containing tobacco vapor that the users inhale, rather than smoke.

Due to its relatively lower heating temperatures, heated tobacco products don’t lead to combustion or burning. We should know that it is in the process of tobacco burning that ash, tar and smoke are released.

These substances contain a huge amount of toxic and harmful chemicals, which pose potential threats to our health. In this sense, we can say heated tobacco products are designed to reduce harmful constituents when they are burnt.

As for the smoking experience, a heated tobacco product may taste slightly lighter than a real cigarette, whilst it still offers an authentic smoking experience. This is one major reason for its popularity.

How about traditional cigarettes?

In contrast, traditional cigarettes should be burnt to an extremely high temperature, arriving at 900 °C, which produces smoke, ash and harmful chemicals.

It is said that there are over 250 harmful chemicals produced by smoking tobacco, which obviously, make us and people in the environment exposed to high risk of tobacco-related disease.

Therefore, heated tobacco products are considered as healthier alternatives to cigarette smoking.

A smart step for smoke-free future

Even though heated tobacco products may help lower the risk of tobacco-related harms compared with cigarette smoke, all tobacco products can cause nicotine addiction and contain toxic, harmful substances that can have side-effects on our health conditions.

Therefore, keep in mind that, when it comes to tobacco products, they are not totally risk-free.

So, let’s say that heated tobacco products are suitable for those who don’t intend to quit smoking and nicotine, but look to switch to smoke-free choice from combusted cigarettes. It is a smart choice for smokers to turn to heated tobacco products for a healthier lifestyle.

NEAFS: excellent heated tobacco alternative

If you are seeking the satisfaction and smoking experience similar to tobacco, and you don’t want any exposure to harmful chemicals released by tobacco, a heated tobacco alternative would be another good choice.

Take the NEAFS as an example, it is a new heated tobacco alternative that contains no tobacco, whilst providing a heated tobacco experience. In short, it is a tobacco-free heated tobacco product, also known as the heated alternative compared with heated tobacco.

Just as regular heated tobacco products do, NEAFS don’t generate any tobacco smoke, ash, or tar and only produce an inhalable aerosol composed of Propylene Glycol and Vegetable Glycerin.

Now you may know that the biggest difference between NEAFS and traditional heated tobacco products is that NEAFS doesn’t use real tobacco leaves.

As for the ingredients, NEAFS makes use of blends of tea leaves, infused with nicotine for its sticks. This means you can still enjoy the nicotine hit of traditional cigarettes even if it is tobacco-free, as well as the refreshing flavor from herbal tea leaves.

NEAFS are available in various flavours which are mixed blueberry, strawberry, ice lemon, coffee, Mojito and other flavors to choose from.

Furthermore, except for products with nicotine, NEAFS also provides nicotine -free line of sticks. If you are going to quit smoking, the nicotine – free NEAFS sticks will be your answer.

In Summary

Compared with traditional cigarettes, the smoke-free heated tobacco products provide a healthier alternative option for smokers by reducing the average levels of harmful chemicals, though they’re not entirely safe due to the tobacco and nicotine contained.

Heated tobacco alternative represents a further step towards a smoke-free and tobacco-free future, whilst allowing smokers to enjoy the satisfaction and smoking experience similar to tobacco.

If you want to move to a smoke-free alternative or quit nicotine, maybe you know what to do after reading this article.