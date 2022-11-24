Red Bull headquarters hit by Ukraine protest

RED BULL headquarters were invaded by campaigners outside Salzburg and unfurled a huge 400m2 banner depicting Vladimir Putin riding the company’s famous bull logo.

The banner reads: RED BULL GIVES PUTIN WINGS.

Unlike most global brands, the energy drink has refused to cut ties with Putin’s Russia and the caffeineted beverage is still on sale in supermarkets across the country.

Red Bull headquarters were met with protests.

The protest was organised by the Ukraine Solidarity Project (USP) – a network of European and Ukrainian activists exposing global brands for regressive policies on Putin’s Russia.

Companies that continue to trade in Russia pay taxes to the Kremlin and threaten global solidarity in the face of Putin’s aggression.

Currently the company is given a failing ‘D’ grade by the respected Yale School of Management, which ranks corporations for their Russia business policy.

The drinks company says it has only suspended marketing and new investments in Russia, meaning unlike many of its competitors – such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola – it continues to sell its products there.

Earlier this week a message from 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviichuk was projected onto the side of the Red Bull F1 racing HQ in the UK, with the human rights defender delivering a two-minute appeal to world champion Max Verstappen.

The global headquarters of the drinks giant is in Fuschl near Salzburg and the famous futuristic building features domed offices and a lake.

Campaigners from the USP evaded security and reached the reception building, where they pegged out the huge 20m x 20m banner.

In a statement the Ukraine Solidarity Project said: “It really matters that Red Bull is still on sale in Russia.

“It’s one of the world’s biggest brands and its decision to stick with Putin’s Russia is highly significant.

“Companies that sell their products there are paying taxes to the Kremlin and signaling that they’re comfortable with the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“They need to pull out. As things stand, Red Bull gives Putin wings.”

Red Bull emailed the USP this morning reiterating its position – that it has suspended marketing and new investments but hasn’t pulled out of Putin’s Russia.