A SCOTS shopper was left in stitches after ordering a fitted jumpsuit from Shein and receiving a monkey costume instead.

Justine Byrne from Kilwinning, North Ayrshire ordered a floor-length jumpsuit from the cheap online retailer but couldn’t believe her eyes when her package finally arrived yesterday.

The 21-year old customer service worker filmed herself opening up the item’s ziplock bag before spotting a long brown tail inside.

Looking confused, Justine then pulls the rest of the item out of the bag as she realises she has been sent a monkey morph suit instead of her fitted jumpsuit.

She then laughs and says: “What? What the f**k is this?”

The video then skips to Justine trying on the animal costume as she says: “Somebody is actually bamming me f**k up. Wait ’til you see this. What the hell? Is that even on right?”

She then pulls the face mask part of the costume over her face before looking around saying: “I just wanted a jumpsuit for going a walk. It’s got a tail as well.”

Just before the clip ends, Justine turns around to reveal the long brown tail dangling around at the back.

Pictured: Justine looking confused as she pulls out a long tail. (C) Justine Byrne

She posted the video on TikTok yesterday, writing: “I actually have no words for this.”

The clip has since attracted over 1.2million views and more than 100,000 likes.

Thousands of people have also left comments after being left in stitches by the mix up.

Jemm Louise said: “The fact they put more money into the packaging than they do the product, kills me”.

Sarah Sinclair said: “I’m dying, no way”.

Abi Gray said: “I’m in tears”.

Kelsey Kimberley said: “Oh my god, I’d wear that for my walks”.

Pictured: Justine wearing the monkey costume. (C) Justine Byrne

Speaking today, Justine said: “I had ordered the jumpsuit with other gym clothes a while ago to wear for going on my walks and the parcel was sent separate from the other items.

“Because I had waited a while for the parcel, I was videoing myself to send to my friends to show them the jumpsuit.

“Then, when I opened the parcel and saw the tail I was so confused – and then when I saw the monkey face I couldn’t believe it.

“I tried it on because the whole thing is hilarious”.