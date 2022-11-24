A SCOTS accountancy firm has expanded its presence in Edinburgh with the appointment of a renowned former lawyer.

Greig Honeyman has joined Douglas Home & Co with a view to advise leading figures at the company whilst utilising a network of trusts, lawyers and family businesses.

The move to bolster the board comes after Mr Honeyman stepped down from Shepherd and Wedderburn, where he’d spent six years as partner and the last 18 months as a consultant.

Edinburgh-based Greig currently acts as a non-legal advisor to some of Scotland’s wealthiest families.

Greig Honeyman joins having recently stepped down from Shepherd and Wedderburn.

Former Managing Partner of Fyfe Ireland until 2012, Greig joins Douglas Home & Co to help the company in the implementation of its growth plan after the Kelso-headquartered company opened its Edinburgh office in 2019.

The company have said Greig will act as a non-legal conduit for new business, assisting with their long-term strategy, and will apply his knowledge and experience to promote the company’s business and corporate finance department.

Greig said: “To be supporting the board and the business ambitions of one of the most exciting brands in Scottish accounting is a great opportunity for me.

“Douglas Home & Co has incredible growth potential which I’m hoping to help promote in every way I can.

“By working closely with the team members, I’m hoping to add significant value to the business through my own business and professional connections amassed during many years of working on private client and commercial matters around Scotland.

“Accountants, lawyers and all other businesses are incredibly busy at the moment. By formalising relationships with key connections, we can bring attention to real solutions that make life easier for the clients and prospective clients of this top firm.

“It is a developing aim of all at Douglas Home & Co that they wish to be able to react faster to clients’ problems than the client can themselves.

“I hope to play a prominent part in the fulfilment of such aims.

“As a special non-legal advisor to many families, businesses and trusts, including family and charitable trusts, I believe I am well placed to advise Douglas Home & Co on matters which will keep it well ahead of its competitors in the future”.

The appointment comes at a time when Douglas Home & Co is looking to expand its range of corporate clients to its Edinburgh client-base.

Darren Thomson, Chief Executive of Douglas Home & Co added: “Greig is one of Edinburgh’s best-connected business people – and brings with him a wealth of knowledge that will be a boost to our continued development.

“We’re confident that Greig’s vast network from his impressive professional services career in Edinburgh will prove priceless.

#Alongside that, his advisory skills are second to none, adding a great deal of fresh-thinking to an already highly-performing team.”

Douglas Home & Co currently employs 70 staff and last year reported a 4% rise in turnover to £4m.