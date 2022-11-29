How to Secure Your Home Against Property Crime With a Fog Security System

Moving into a new house can be exciting whether it is a rental property or you’ve become a new homeowner. However, the move can be chilling if there have been prior incidences of theft or break-in in other houses in the neighborhood. But this doesn’t have to be daunting. There are a lot of different ways to secure your home against property crime or petty theft cases and enjoy peace of mind whether you are on a 5,000-mile vacation or simply 500 miles away from your block.



One of the most effective ways to PROTECT security of your home against intruders and potential vandalism is to install a fog security system. But what is fog security? And how do fog security systems work?

Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash

Fog security systems work by creating a dense fog that makes it difficult for criminals to see what they’re doing, making it much harder for them to break into your home. The systems are often attached to Intruder alarms that can be monitored remotely and the fog generator swiftly blows a cloud of dense, white fog into the vicinity when the detection devices go off.



It is vital to note that the fog these security systems produce is not harmful, but is only designed to deter an intruder from accessing valuable goods within the target premises. The fog smoke security system is becoming increasingly popular because it is very effective at deterring crime, and it is also relatively affordable. If you’re looking for a way to improve the security of your home, then a fog smoke security system is definitely worth considering.

What to consider before installing a fog security system for your home

There are a few things you need to take into account when choosing the right fog security system for your home. The first is whether a fog device will be appropriate. Ideally, you only want a fog security system that will produce fog that is only limited to your premises and based on security smoke in case of a theft attempt incident.

Secondly, you will need to verify that the fog system quotation you will be receiving complies with BS EN 50131-8 and that the intruder alarm system will be compatible with it. Thus, when the fog device is turned on, a signal is sent to an alarm receiving center, which notifies the police and keyholders. When choosing a protect fog cannon you’ll also need to decide on the type of fog you want to use. There are two main types of fog: dry and wet.



Thirdly, ensure that the company providing the service is legitimate, and approved by a recognized institution depending on your country of residence. Fog security systems are often installed by alarm companies, and have undergone installation training from the security fog system manufacturers. This way, you will be sure of the authenticity of the product you are purchasing.



Finally, you’ll need to decide how you want the system to be activated. Some systems are activated by motion sensors, while others are activated by a remote control. Choose the activation method that best suits your needs and lifestyle.

What are other ways to ensure home security?

There are a few things you can do to ensure your home is as secure as possible. First, make sure all your doors and windows are locked. You should also be wise in how you hide your key if each person in your household doesn’t have a copy. Do not keep it in places where it will be easy for everybody to guess.

Moreover, changing locks once in a while will also do you good. If you suspect any cases of burglary or anything missing in the house, changing locks will be the next great decision you make. Also, having outdoor lighting on your porch or street will help keep the enemy at bay.

Finally, keep your valuables in a safe place, such a safe and be keen on your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the police.

What features should you look into when purchasing a fog security system?

Fog security systems are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a number of advantages over traditional security systems. However, like any other type of security system, fog security systems bear their own uniqueness which you should look into before settling for the security system.



Here are some of the features that you should consider:



1. Power consumption

With most fog cannons requiring electricity to get powered, you need to check the average consumption of the cannon you are intending to purchase, to ascertain whether it is in line with your budget.

2. Capacity of the fog released vs the premise size

When contrasting several models, consider the amount of fluid each one can condense into a fog. For extremely compact places, such as automobiles, boats, campers, and small apartments, a sizeable release of 10ml per minute is sufficient.



The benefits of fog security systems

1. Peaceful resolve of a break-in

Fog cannons’ emitted smoke is harmless to outsiders, as it is most frequently made of chemicals including water, glycol, and glycerine, which are also present in toothpaste and prescription medications. A shocked burglar might not understand this, though, and their befitting inclination will be to flee the premises.



2. No property damage

The security fog that results from the use of a fog cannon often hangs in the air for up to an hour. There is no residue or mess left behind after this period of time. This indicates that the use of a fog cannon won’t cause any disruption to business operations.



3. Safeguard priceless goods

Fog cannons can aid in deterring the theft of very valuable objects. For instance, if a burglar can’t see anything in the room, they won’t be able to steal anything. Hence, they cannot just wait for the fog to disperse because it can stay for up to an hour.

4. Protection of self and families

Fog cannons are sometimes used to protect both persons and property. An illustration of this is when a thief confronts employees in a bank and a fog cannon is activated. The invader won’t be able to target employees and turn aggressive if they can’t see them.

In summary, by taking these extra measures to secure your home, you can help to keep your family and belongings safe from harm.