PayPal Tackling Problem Gambling With New Initiative

As one of the leading online payment providers, PayPal frequently leads the way with new initiatives which improve the experiences of their own customers. In 2022, it is vitally important to keep users happy due to the amount of competition around. PayPal is by no means the only payment provider online, but they remain one of the best, despite being one of the newest in the industry due to fresh initiatives. DeadlineNews takes a look at how PayPal has been able to help its customers who gamble online.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

PayPal has over 300 million users worldwide and even with the recent controversy surrounding PayPal, it remains the most used e-wallet in the world. PayPal is used to issue invoices, send money to friends and to spend money at a variety of e-commerce websites. On top of that, PayPal is among the safest and most secure e-wallets out there, which is why there are now plenty of online casinos accepting PayPal, a quick look at any list shows that Playzee Casino and All British Casino rank highly, as they make both deposits and withdrawals using PayPal simple.

In order to tackle problem gambling in the United Kingdom, PayPay has introduced a plan called GamBan, a great initiative to help all gamblers.

What is GamBan?

PayPal introduced GamBan in order to stop their customers from facing gambling related problems. PayPal uses special artificial intelligence technology which recognises rogue sites and doesn’t allow transactions to be completed at such sites. Therefore, users who use GamBan will automatically possess a tool which blocks nuisance websites.

For problem gamblers, GamBan can be life saving and will also ensure that punters online are more likely to stay clear of any gambling related issues. In the past, PayPal has received criticism for not doing enough to keep gamblers safe online, GamBan though has done a great deal for PayPal’s reputation and is a fantastic tool.

Customers can use GamBan to literally block all gambling URLs from entering their device too. At time of writing, GamBan only works for USA and UK users. However, it is expected that other countries will be able to access the tool at some point in 2023.

How to Install

Installing the tool is simple, you just need to head to the Apple app store and download it. Once downloaded, you just need to enter your Apple ID to block the URLs on all of your devices.

There are both weekly, monthly and yearly subscriptions, so the choice is up to you.

The Final Verdict

As far as gambling related tools go, GamBan is one of the best. Online gambling in the UK remains one of the safest places in the online world. The UK gambling scene is highly regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, which ensures that only regulated, safe and trustworthy online gambling operators are available to the UK public. However, the UKGC cannot ban unregulated sites from UK search engines. Fortunately, GamBan is able to block access if the user uses the tool.

GamBan is a far better tool for ensuring gambling remains safe online in comparison with any government enforced bans. There has been numerous talks of government enforced spending limits on gambling, but two thirds of gamblers believe that this will result in a rise in punters gambling at black markets. Black market gambling operators are unregulated and therefore possess an immediate and ready danger to the public. With GamBan, punters are in charge of their own destiny and can choose to impose restrictions on themselves and any potentially dangerous websites.