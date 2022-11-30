A Guide To The Best Hybrid Bikes On The Market

Let’s face the facts here; not all bikes were created equal. And neither would we want them to be. Because in the modern world, bicycles serve a wide variety of different purposes and riders, from those keen for an efficient, traffic-negotiating commute all the way to those hardcore riders who relish a bit of à bloc.

Though the world of bicycles is one full of complex terminology, they are broadly divided into four categories; road, mountain, cruiser, and hybrid.

Road bikes are designed to be ridden on the pavement or, you guessed it, the road. They feature smoother tires and are not well suited for off-road riding but are perfect for zipping about in urban environments. The design helps the rider to reach faster speeds to fly through city streets and get away (relatively) quickly from a red light. Ideal, then, for the commute and the Sunday morning trip to the local Sainsbury’s for a paper.

Mountain bikes, familiar to most, are built to be ridden on more diverse, unpredictable terrain. A mountain bike is great for off-road biking and trails, gravel or dirt paths, and even work well for especially rocky paths. If you like to follow your own path (off the beaten one, that is) and have a daredevil streak which burns brightly, this one’s for you.

Cruisers are the type of bike that you might just recognise from the movies. You know, the ones that bare-chested young things ride on a boardwalk or near the beach in sepia-tinged shades. These types of bikes are not built for rugged ground and are harder to manoeuvre in tight spots. A cruiser is a great option for leisure riding, however.

Finally, a hybrid bike is basically a combination of a mountain and road. These bikes take the best of both and provide a great all-around bike, especially suited to commuters that may have to cover some more difficult ground along the way.

Sometimes, hybrid bikes are referred to as fitness bikes. These bikes are made to be as comfortable as possible for the rider while maintaining speed and ease of control.

Additionally, hybrid bikes are perhaps the best type for commuting because they frequently include mounting points for your racks and mudguards, allowing you to carry luggage and partially protect yourself from splash back from wet roads.

Today, we’re considering the best hybrid bikes on the market, which combine the positives of road and mountain bikes to great effect. Let’s explore further…

Best For Beginners: Cannondale Quick CX 2

We start, naturally, with a great bike for beginners. The Cannondale Quick CX 2 hybrid is the one to buy if you’re starting out as a cyclist and aren’t sure exactly what kind of cycling you intend to do. This versatile option feels fantastic on paved surfaces with slight roughness, loose gravel roads, and congested city streets.

Ideal for those commuting in the suburbs, particularly, the Cannondale Quick is paired with a 63mm SR Suntour suspension fork, which ensures greater comfort on uneven and bumpy streets. Of course, this won’t protect you from taking the odd tumble. For the utmost safety, then, it is essential to pair this purchase with a bike helmet, too!

Best Lightweight: Jamis Coda S2

For those who prefer the comfort of a steel frame (hey, who doesn’t?), this hybrid bike is ideal. Even though the Jamis Coda S2 boasts that requisite steel, it does not feel heavy, and you can easily carry it up the stairs or load it onto a bus or train after completing some of your journey on two wheels, for a type of ‘hybrid commuting’ if you will.

The tyres here come from the highly-regarded, reputed Vittoria Randonneur, and the stems are particularly easy to adjust. All this said, there is one drawback to the Jamis Coda; this bike isn’t quite as manoeuvrable as the others on our list, making it a little cumbersome on the incline.

Best For City Life: Bobbin Hummingbird Vintage Bike

The hummingbird vintage from Bobbin Bikes is lightweight, making it ideal for running errands with a breezy sense of style. We don’t use the word ‘style’ lightly; this bike stands out because of its flawless gloss paint finish, colour-coordinated mudguards, and elegantly designed chain case.

Additionally, thanks to its seven Shimano gears, the Hummingbird negotiates hills in a confident way that belies its nimble appearance.

Boasting moustache-style handlebars that give the bike a straight and perfect arm position, it’s also a comfortable bike to enjoy some flatland cruising on, with its slimmer 700x32c tyres ensuring an agile feel while riding it. For those who love a lightness of touch, both in design and functionality, the Hummingbird could be for you.

Best Electric-Hybrid: RadRover6 Plus

The RadRover6 Plus is ideally suited to those who can’t pedal for long stretches, whether that’s due to fitness concerns, an injury, or simply a desire to cruise once in a while.

This electric hybrid model boasts 750W peak power Bafang motor technology, which renders the ride quiet yet powerful.

Of course, you can still pedal independently because the RadRover uses a pedal-assisted motor which only intervenes whenever you need to offer some additional power. With a 672Wh capacity, the battery provides adequate power for some longer rides.

Of course, if that cruising appeals to you, then perhaps an electric bike might be for you? If so, do check out these things to consider before buying an e-bike.

The Bottom Line

With something for everyone, from the keen commuter and the cruiser all the way to the adrenaline-chaser and ascent-lover, hybrid bikes are very much the future. Care to join us on two wheels?