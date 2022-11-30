What is included in your luxury yacht charter?

You’ve always dreamed of owning a yacht. But when you look at the costs involved, this dream can seem like a far-away reality. There’s a lot that goes into chartering a luxury yacht.

First off, you have to find the perfect one for your needs. Then, you need to pay for it. But then there’s so much more: all the transportation logistics, boat supplies, and activities once on board.

Below, we’ll break down the aspects of chartering a Luxury Yacht.

Photo by Alina Kacharho on Unsplash

Sebastus experience

Sebastus offers you a carefully selected fleet of fully crewed charter yachts, catamarans, and gulets with which you can travel to the most popular nautical destinations worldwide.

Their yachts are perfect for family holidays, corporate events, romantic getaways, or just spending quality time with your friends.

You can explore the clear waters of Sicily or the beautiful Ionian Islands in Greece. No matter which destination you choose, Sebastus guarantees you the best trip of your life.

Choose the perfect luxury yacht charter

If you are not sure what type of yacht best suits your requirements, our brokers will advise you on different yacht options that will be most suitable for you.

Sebastus offers you different yachts you can choose from.

Depending on what you’re looking for, you can find crewed motor yachts that tend to range from 20 ft to 400 ft. These yachts are perfect for a luxurious vacation since you can easily explore a new destination every day.

Depending on your preferences, motor yachts can have a helipad, pool, jacuzzi, beach club, movie theater, spa, gym, etc.

Sebastus guarantees you a unique experience with their crewed sailing yacht.

Nothing is more relaxing than catching a breeze on the water. Pick a luxury crewed sailing yacht if you want a traditional form of sailing that is elevated with an all-inclusive experience.

Crewed sailboats are classic boat types that are ideal for all sailors, including novice, recreational, and professional sailors who prefer to have more freedom and the best of both worlds onboard.

A crewed gulet is another option for exploring the coast. They are ideal for large families and groups of friends because they can comfortably accommodate 10 to 15 guests.

Gulets will amaze you with their space that radiates tranquility and relaxation onboard, regardless of their size. They are looked after by a skilled team that also looks after your general satisfaction.

Additionally, Sebastus has a catamaran which is the best option, in comparison to sailboats, if you want a more luxurious sailing experience. This vessel is ideal for larger parties or families because it ranges in size from 38 to 70 feet.

With a crewed luxury catamaran, you can enjoy comfort and sailing while an expert crew handles navigation, meals, and maintaining the boat in top condition. Crewed catamarans can get you closer to your newly found secret beaches due to their design and short draft.

Vacations on a yacht are a pleasure for the soul, and you should have a delight while on one.

Sebastus goes to great lengths to ensure that its fleet and personnel are of the finest quality. You can expect to enjoy the entire boat, while their crew conveys their rich local expertise.

Personalized vacation

Your Sebastus representative will pay attention to your needs and design a tailor-made sailing trip complete with all the activities that best showcase your personality and result in an amazing experience.

This entails discovering every nook and cranny while also making time for some well-earned relaxation.