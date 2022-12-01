A “BONKERS” two bedroom house has gone on sale for a whopping £800,000 – with house browsers left in stitches over its “insane” description.

The property in Coombe Dingle, Bristol, has caught the attention of house hunters who have been left baffled by the property’s over-the-top description.

The home features three Japanese-inspired bathrooms, an array of vibrant plants and a whole host of airy, eco-friendly rooms.

Pictured: The exterior of the “bonkers” house. (C) Strike.

The main drawing room consists of vaulted ipe wood and glass ceilings that showcase six Velux windows that open alongside the electronically-controlled bi-folding doors, giving an airy and cool feeling to the room.

Looking down into the dining room, sits a luminescent green bridge with thick glass to walk over, accompanied by a solid oak handrail which connects to an outdoor balcony that overlooks a faux green garden.

The drawing room also displays a gorgeous crane piano placed gently next to a carved wooden door of carved cranes and deep wooden flooring.

The house has three bathrooms, with the Master Bathroom being the most decadent, containing a mixture of pure natural white jade crystal stone and polished granite.

Pictured: The mezzanine overlooking the dining room. (C) Strike.

Above the massage jet bathtub, sits a natural rock waterfall.

The floor is a compass directional design made from white-jade crystal, onyx and blue leopard stone granite, matching the sink and a mirrored vanity unit sitting in the corner of the room.

Estate agents Strike listed the property on the market last month for offers in the region of £800,000, and accompanied the listing with a rather bizarre description.

The description reads: “Probably Bristol’s most unique home. The property has options as to how it can be configured with regards to the number of bedrooms and other room function options.

Pictured: One of the bathrooms in which the homeowner can relax in a natural-looking environment. (C) Strike.

“All building works for these numerous options have been completed, it’s now simply a case of choosing the layout that best suits you and adding any necessary portioning/dividing building regulation detail stud (metal or wood) divisions.

“The features of the black ensuite, exactly match that of the white ensuite and created in a Ying/Yang balance of one another.

“The bridge in the room was constructed to celebrate both Bristol and the engineering achievements of Isambard Kingdom Brunel

“Absolutely breathtaking, timeless, stunning views day and night.

“A pulchritudinous, grandiose detailed property which has been magnificently crafted over five years in natural materials, built over three floors with surprising modern eco credentials.”

Pictured: The dining room. (C) Strike.

The property was shared to social media where dozens of users have shared their confusion as to the description and the house itself.

One person wrote: “The photos were bad enough, but the description was hilarious. The owner sounds like he lost the plot a long time ago!”

Another said: “I’m so confused. Is it 800k for the whole house or part of it as it says ‘flat’ in the description? Bonkers.”

A third said: “The thing is, I do believe that house is worth around 800k. So how does someone who spends their free time taking close up photographs of their bath manage to earn that?”

Pictured: The crane piano resting next to the wooden door with carved imagery of cranes. (C) Strike.

A fourth user wrote: “Couple of things: Who leaves their old car on the drive for the photos Insane amount of terrible photos. Clearly an insane description, that person is unhinged.”

Another wrote: “This is one sexy, sexy house. The woodwork is incredible though, I’m guessing either they were a carpenter, or spent a lot of money on carpenters.”

Another simply said: “Why are there so many bathrooms?”