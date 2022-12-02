Organizational Architecture: Explained

When you hear the words ‘organizational architecture’ it seems pretty straightforward doesn’t it? It’s just the architecture of an organization. You may have guessed it already but it is not as simple as that. Organizational architecture also includes the incentives, the processes, the structure of the organization as well as its culture and the people. Each one of those components with its own nuances and differences but must paint a clear picture of the inner workings of the organization and how it aligns with the vision and mission. All of them are connected to one another. If you are interested in knowing more or need help in this area, check out Bizzdesign.com.

The importance of organizational architecture

Proper organizational architecture is quite important for a company or business to be able to grow and accomplish its objectives. Having this discipline in place at an organization will provide a good structure for any business processes and structure for the organization’s framework to produce its core qualities. The purpose of organizational architecture is to aid the organization to succeed in attaining its goals and vision, as well as aiding employees to work in a more effective and efficient way.

Like many business-related disciplines, organizational architecture can be affected by several factors. Keep reading to find out what some of the factors are and how they influence the organizational architecture.

The size

It should not come as a surprise knowing that the size of a company affects how organizational architecture is done. If the company is of a bigger size, then its structure of it will undoubtedly be much more complicated. If the company is of a smaller size then the structure will suffice if it is simple. The structure of a smaller business does not have to be formal, but once that small business grows, an informal structure will not cut it.

The strategy

There are many different strategies in an organization, and they all have to be consistent with the organizational structure. No matter what strategy an organization has, they all must be aligned with the structure to be able to reach the goals of the organization. The purpose of a strategy is to help the organization accomplish its goals and to do that the strategies need a structure. Therefore, the structure has to fit the strategy or it won’t do its job.

The environment

If an organization has a stable environment, that means the needs and wants of the customers are understood. This type of environment lasts for a while, so the organizational structure doesn’t need to change all the time.

If an organization has a dynamic environment, the needs and wants of the customers are ever-changing. A dynamic environment is a recipe for constant change, and that is reflected on the organizational structure.