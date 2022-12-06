Bridging Loans for Purchasing Unmortgageable Properties?

Mainstream lenders impose heavy restrictions on the types of properties they are willing to lend against. As the term suggests, an ‘unmortgageable’ property is any kind of property that is not considered appropriate for a conventional mortgage.

Just a few of the many types of properties considered unmortgageable by most major lenders are as follows:

Residential properties that are not considered habitable at the time

A residential property that lacks a functional kitchen or bathroom

Any property with major structural defects or safety issues

Properties located close to landfill sites or mining works

A property that comprises non-standard building materials

Leasehold properties with less than 70 years remaining on their lease

Properties in a generally poor state of repair in need of major renovations

This has traditionally presented those looking to ‘flip’ properties for profit with a major issue. Not to mention, mainstream buyers interested in purchasing ‘fixer-upper’ homes at low prices, before renovating and restoring them.

But there is a broad range of affordable borrowing options available, for individuals and investors looking to purchase these types of properties. Bridging finance in particular can be ideal for picking up unmortgageable properties, with none of the restrictions or complications associated with a conventional mortgage.

How Bridging Can Help

With bridging finance, there are no restrictions placed on how the funds raised can be allocated. A bridging loan can be used to purchase any type of property in any condition, irrespective of the nature and extent of the subsequent renovations required.

Bridging loans are secured against assets of value – typically the home or business property of the borrower. The facility can be authorised and accessed within a few working days and is designed to be repaid short-term – usually 3 to 12 months. In the meantime, no monthly repayments are required, and interest accrues at a rate as low as 0.5%.

This makes bridging finance the ideal facility for covering the short-term costs of picking up unmortgageable properties to be renovated and restored.

For investors and developers, bridging finance can be used to cover the costs of the purchase and the subsequent renovation project, prior to selling on the property for profit and repaying the loan. For those looking to retain ownership of the properties they purchase and restore, bridging finance can be refinanced onto a longer-term repayment facility at the end of the initial term.

As there are no restrictions placed on how bridging loans can be used, buyers have the opportunity to take full advantage of low-cost property purchases and investment opportunities away from the conventional market.

Who Can Qualify For a Bridging Loan?

Eligibility for bridging finance is assessed on the basis of two key factors:

Availability of assets of value (security) to cover the costs of the loan Evidence of a workable exit strategy (how the loan will be repaid)

Bridging loans are typically issued with a maximum LTV of 80%. This means that if the asset (or assets) used to secure the loan are worth £200,000, the borrower could access £160,000.

Given how off-market properties often sell for less than £50,000, this opens the door to a broad range of potentially profitable investment opportunities.

It is even possible for individuals with poor credit and/or no formal proof of income to qualify for bridging finance. Just as long as you meet the two main criteria outlined above, you have every chance of qualifying for a competitive deal.

