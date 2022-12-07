Diggers at the ready as construction starts on Dundee site

VIP visit celebrates first ‘dig’ at specialist 66 home development

CONSTRUCTION work has started at a major housing project in Dundee which is set to bring 66 specialist homes to the area.

Senior figures from Blackwood including Julie McDowell, Blackwood Chair, will meet today (7 Dec) with John Alexander, SNP Leader of Dundee City Council, Dougie Herd, Joint Managing Director of Campion Homes and other key stakeholders at one of seven sites in Charleston, Dundee.

The visit will include a tour of the site, an insight into the technology included in the home through a tutorial in the ‘box house’ – a pop up show home encompassing a range of adaptable features such as rise and fall surfaces – as well as the chance to visit the proposed golf course.

Each home will be adaptable and include a range of benefits such as lift access, remotely controlled automated functions, and digital care and housing systems – all aimed at helping people to live as independently as possible.

Simon Fitzpatrick, Development & Commercial Director at Blackwood said: “These homes will be totally transformational for those who will move into them. For perspective, the number of homes is almost half of Dundee City Council’s total waiting list for adapted accommodation.

“The new development will further our ambitions to create a blueprint for independent living and influence how the sector will operate in the future.”

In what will be Blackwood’s biggest build project to date, the homes will help people to live healthier and happier for longer and are based on the award-winning Blackwood House model, which was developed in partnership with architects Lewis and Hickey.

Earlier this year, Blackwood appointed Fife-based Campion Homes to lead on the £17.5m housing project, with work expected to last 18 months. When construction is complete, the allocation of the properties will be divided between people identified as priorities by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, Dundee City Council and Blackwood.

Mr Fitzpatrick continued: “There is an abundance of people that would seriously benefit from more widely available adaptable and specialist housing options, so it is really exciting to see work begin on the seven sites.

“We’re focused on improving access to accessible and adaptable homes around Scotland making this new milestone a very proud moment for everyone at Blackwood.”

It’s the latest milestone in a string of people-led initiatives by Blackwood including the Peoplehood project which has seen huge investment into Charleston already, with the area being one of three Scottish neighbourhoods chosen to benefit from the trial model for independent living.

The 66 homes will be built on sites in Liff Place, Gourdie Place, Gourdie Crescent, Charleston Rod, Invercraig Road and Buttar’s Road and includes 50 two-bedroom flats, 14 four-bed homes and two five-bed houses.

Blackwood’s homes are setting a new standard for accessible, connected and affordable housing that can adapt to tenants’ future needs. They feature Blackwood’s CleverCogs technology which is personalised and links users to care and health services, home automation, local information, entertainment, and video access to family and friends.

Blackwood has earned a reputation as an industry leader which uses cutting-edge technology to help its customers to live independently. Its Blackwood House design guide is the gold standard for accessible housing to support independent living in Scotland.

The Peoplehood project sees participants benefitting from free tablet computers and WiFi access, while also delivering e-bikes, electric cars and a host of equipment and activities within communities, all according to local demand.