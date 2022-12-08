He’s behind you! – Mum-of-four gets shock of her life after being proposed to at panto by very own Prince Charming

A MUM-OF-FOUR had the shock of her life after being called up on stage at the panto and receiving a surprise proposal from her very own Prince Charming.

Emily Greed was attending Snow White at The Broadway Theatre in Barking, Greater London on Sunday (4 DEC) with her children when she was called on stage at the end of the show.

The 34-year-old had been given tickets by her partner Paul Greed, 49, who said he would stay at home to watch their baby so she could enjoy the show with her family.

Emily Greed got the surprise of her life at the end of this Christmas panto.

Right at the end of the show, teaching assistant student Emily was asked to go backstage where she was ushered to stand behind the curtain.

She then heard Paul calling out her name before the curtain was pulled up to reveal the forklift driver down on one knee.

A heartwarming video shows Emily walking onto the stage as her boyfriend and the panto cast wait for her.

Paul says: “This is my girlfriend Emily, she’s always talking to me about memories and making memories and I’m just hoping I’ll make this a memory for her.”

He then gets down on one knee and asks Emily to marry him before she happily accepts.

The couple are met with cheers and applause from the audience and the pantomime cast.

Speaking today (THUR), Emily, from Dagenham, East London, said: “I thought to myself ‘he’s meant to be at home with the baby, what is going on?

“I was crying, I was shaking, the audience was in complete shock too. I then said yes and everyone went loud and was cheering, clapping, people were crying, I was still crying.

“It was literally the best moment of my life.”

Paul had been planning the proposal for three months prior and had even visited the theatre the day before to talk over plans.

Emily posted about her surprise proposal on Facebook where it has attracted over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments from well-wishers.

One person said: “Congratulations to you both. What a proposal.”

Another wrote “That’s the way to do it. What a wonderful shock and surprise that must have been. Superb effort.”

A third commented: “Aww that is such a wonderful surprise. One of my colleagues was there that night and said someone had proposed. Congratulations to you both.”

The proposal on stage was the first in The Broadway Theatre’s history.