Surviving as a Good Landlord in a Time of Crisis

The role of a landlord, while often being a profitable one, has never been claimed as an easy one. You need to calmly deal with issues and complaints, keep up to date with regulations and legal guidelines, all the way maintaining a healthy and respectful relationship with tenants. Ever-changing guidelines and legal requirements are difficult to keep up with at the best of times and combine that with the current economic uncertainty and you’ve got yourself into quite a difficult to navigate situation. As the pressure heats up for property investors, it’s understandable that many landlords are looking to opt out of the market. What can you do to deal with the current energy crisis, the increasing rates of interest and the recent political instability while still maintaining the reputation of a good landlord?

Photo by Maria Ziegler on Unsplash

Change Up Your Strategy

If you’re old strategy is to leave commercial property as it is, you’re missing out a whole world of opportunity. Recent changes in development rights have made it easier than ever to buy commercial properties and convert them into residential ones. Residential properties are valued higher than commercial ones, so you are guaranteed some rewards from your investment from the off. Rather than simply sticking to what you know, branch out and try something new. You may at first be hesitant due to the expense involved, however there are tools available to help you circumvent that. For example, you can look for financing options through reputable comparison sites, such as Propp, to help you get the resources you need to pick up a cheap commercial property and turn into a much more profitable block of flats. Your portfolio (more on that later) will be enhanced straightaway and when you have multiple flats in your pocket, you can continue to rent some for passive income while choosing to sell on other to fund your next project. With the right financial tools, you can make your side hustle of renting into a lucrative source of steady income.

Focus on Yield

Think about how to get the most out of your properties by making the increasing of your yield a priority. If possible, relocate your business to areas where properties can generate a higher yield with low upfront costs but comparatively higher income rates. The main two ways of increasing your yield are to either buy cheaper properties or raise the rents – both if you can manage it. While you may be reluctant to put the rent up, fearing that tenants will move on, you need to appreciate the quality of home that you provide and the services you render to help your tenants have a comfortable home. Many households are preparing for rent increases, so it won’t come as a shock if you put the charges up, but you can soften the blow by continuing to be a reliable landlord. In just the same way that you are anxious about losing your tenants, they are anxious about losing a good landlord so if you can ensure a well-maintained home, many will agree to higher rates to avoid the stress of moving house or dealing with a landlord that doesn’t look after them as well.

Get the Help of Professionals

The current climate is an uncertain one, and a treacherous one for inexperienced landlords to navigate. Make the most of the information and resources available by going to industry experts for supports, help and advice. When it comes to improving your portfolio, rely on a trusted broker who can help you to keep up with every changing climate. If you need help with financing, turn to professionals to help you fund your progress. With the right support behind you, you can continue to be a good landlord even in times of crisis.