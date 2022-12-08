Where You Can Go For a Christmas Day Swim

If you’re looking for a way of breaking your boring old Christmas traditions, a quick dip in the freezing cold sea may be just the thing for you! Tear yourself away from the trashy TV and sticky sweet treats, don some fancy dress, jump in the sea for a Christmas Day swim and raise some money for charity while you’re at it! The benefits of cold water swimming both physically and mentally are well proven and documented so you’ll be glad you did it once you take the plunge. The tradition of a festive swim is growing more popular all the time and it’s easy to see why!

There are some great locations across the UK that you can visit to either join in or just watch from a safe distance. Some of the most idea spots for a chilly dip are located in the Southwest and have been helpfully put together by travel experts Luxury Coastal. Let’s take a trip down south to find out where you can take a Christmas Day swim…

Woolacombe.

This multi award-winning beach, the Sunday Times beach of the year, is a renowned three-mile-long stretch of golden sand boasting beautiful clean water. It is commonly frequented by surfers and water sport fans and is a favourite among families during the summer. It Is also a popular destination for a swim int eh Winter too, with the long expanse of sea making the perfect environment for a big bunch of people to wade into the water. Woolacombe is a beautiful beach and in the right conditions it is a safe one too.

Torcoss and Beesands.

These are two more very safe beaches that make for an ideal location for a winter dip. The neighbouring beaches sit on the South Hams coastline and boast a beautiful view while you swim. When the weather is a little moodier, the waves can be quite high and dangerous so it’s important to take note of safety warning and weather conditions before you jump in.

Swanpool Beach.

Swanpool beach is a beautiful sandy cove tucked into the coast on the west side of Falmouth, famous for its friendly and fun environment. The waters are calmed by the sheltering that the cove provides which makes it a great place to swim. Even your four-legged friends don’t need to miss out, as the beach is dog friendly for the majority of the year.

Summerleaze beach.

If you’ve got some younger family members joining in with the swim, they can make the most of the sea pool at Summerleaze beach and still take part in the excitement. Again, dogs are welcome so the whole family can join in with the fun. The large carpark that leads directly to the sand is ideal for these kind of events as you don’t have to go far to get your dry clothes on. The wide sandy beach is kept sheltered by an imposing breakwater again making it safe and accessible.

Praa Sands.

This is a beautiful beach of blindingly white sand, made of pulverised seashells that lead to a stunning ocean sheltered by large sand dunes. The shoreline is shallow and near to the car park which is ideal for families and swimmers.

Ending the Year on a Cold Water High

Many people attest to the fact that there is no better way to end a year than to do something completely out of your comfort zone. You can do the same by heading to a location near you for a Christmas Day swim!