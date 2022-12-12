HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left shocked by the asking price for a small, run-down “shed” in the middle of the countryside.

The “two-bedroom chalet” located on the land of Overstones Farm in the Peak District National Park, Derbyshire has been put on the market this week with a £100,000 price tag.

Images show the dilapidated property encompassed by a low stone wall and surrounded by long grass while a number of wheelie bins and discarded items are shown outside.

100K Chalet for sale in the Peak District National Park. Credits: Rightmove.

The interior of the property appears to be being used as a storage space for the farm, with furniture, tools, boxes and loose pieces of timber strewn throughout.

The ‘fixer-upper’ includes 212sqm of land and contains room enough for two bedrooms, a small living space and a kitchen.

The chalet has attracted attention on social media after a Twitter user posted a link to the listing, writing: “A bonus, stumbled upon this on Rightmove place. There is a carpet, but it doesn’t take centre stage.”

Shocked social media users were left baffled by the asking price and poke fun at the state of the chalet.

One said: “I was thinking it was perhaps the land price, but it’s only 1/20 of an acre and it’s off grid and/or unserviced. Yikes!”

Another wrote: “F**k my old boots. ‘Chalet’ doing some heavy lifting there. In fact, ‘shed’ would be doing heavy lifting. Totally delusional.”

A third commented: “Well, the location looks wonderful. The less said about the structure, the better.”

While another added: “£100,000 for damp wood and no obvious water supply? Nice view but I’d prefer just to visit thanks.”

A fifth person joked: “I thought the Big Bad Wolf blew that house down…”

Auction House South Yorkshire listed the property on the market on Monday (5 DEC) with a guide price of £100,000.

They describe the property as: “…sat in a breath-taking location nestled in between Stanage Edge and Higger Tor is this off grid chalet sat on a plot of 212sqm.

“A unique chance to buy a freehold property, boasting a range of opportunities from a holiday let to a residential home or even some form of activity centre.

“The current chalet is in need of work but has a brick gable end and a small living space and kitchen.”

Bidding on the property begins next Monday (19 DEC).

Properties in the area had an overall average price of £447,434 last year.