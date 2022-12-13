Rebecca Ford Talks About the Top Fashion Schools in the United States

As an experienced and accomplished fashion designer, Rebecca Ford knows what it takes to make it in the fashion world. She also knows that most successful designers have strong roots in fashion fundamentals, not just a love for clothing. Ford urges all aspiring fashion designers to apply to a collegiate program and further their career prospects.

Rebecca Ford Discusses the Top 5 Fashion Schools in the U.S.

While no rule dictates that a future designer must attend university, many successful designers have completed coursework or entire degree programs. Rebecca Ford New Canaan launched her line out of college, selling her brand internationally and winning the best new designer award in 2000.

For those aspiring to design clothing, some schools are better than others. The top schools produced some of the most accomplished designers of the last decade. Rebecca Ford’s top five list only contains schools with accomplished graduates.

1. Parsons School of Design

The Parsons School of Design, or the New School for Design, is a prestigious name on the list. From Donna Karan to Marc Jacobs and many others, Parsons Alumni is a regular who’s who of industry leaders.

Many graduates now teach at the college in New York. Lucky students can get their work critiqued by Proenza Schouler or Donna Karan.

Besides getting to rub shoulders with fashion elite, students get access to industry and career opportunities. Parsons partners with corporations and retailers to ensure students gain visibility for their work.

2. Fashion Institute of Technology

According to Rebecca Ford, the Fashion Institute of Design, or FIT, in New York has a much larger student body than Parsons. However, it still has many prestigious alums, including Calvin Klein and Carolina Herrera.

While known for its fashion design program, FIT also has fashion marketing, business, visual arts, and textiles programs. Also, the FIT museum lecture series is a unique program.

3. Pratt School of Design

Also located in New York, the Pratt School of Design is gaining a reputation for up-and-coming talent. While part of a larger design school, The fashion design program only has around 170 students. Some famous alumni to come out of the program include Jeremy Scott and Andy and Debb.

4. Rhode Island School of Design

The Rhode Island School of Design is one of the most respected design schools in the world. The school has partnered with Elle Magazine to highlight student work in prestigious fashion shows, including New York Fashion Week. Some of the famous alums include Marcia Patmos and Philip Crangi.

5. Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

Finally, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising sits across the country in Los Angeles, California. This is a vocational school that offers practical experience. The institute is known for its career placement post-graduation. Some of its famous alums include Pamela Skaist-Levy and Randolph Duke.Rebecca Ford encourages all aspiring fashion designers to seek an education. A person with a fundamental knowledge of fashion and the industry has a better chance at success.