A RETIRED teacher has been left shocked upon receiving a good-humoured reply from Tesco after writing them a festive poem.

Joy Rice had watched the supermarket chain’s Christmas advert which this year focuses on a party political broadcast with people wishing to spread more joy.

After watching the commercial, the aptly-named 67-year-old felt inspired to send Tesco a spirited message with an idea for next year’s ad – employing a host of people named Joy.

Joy wrote a festive poem to Tesco. Credit: Joy Rice

Joy, from Nottingham, East Midlands, spent just an hour on the rhyme which features playful teasing of the language that the retailer had used in their advert.

She then took to social media last week (8 DEC) to share her work with the chain.

She wrote: “Dear Tesco,

“I’ve been thinking that the time has come for me to write you a letter.

“Something’s been on my mind, so maybe you could make it better?

“In your Christmas advert, you proclaim there’s a shortage of Joy.

“Now being a Joy myself, and only five foot, I thought to myself oy oy.

“Let’s have less of the shortage, no sizeist language please.

“Even though your marketing people thought this a jolly Christmas wheeze.

“Please don’t say you’ll get back to me ‘shortly’, as I think that you can see.

“That ‘shortly’ is a term that I really don’t like being applied to me.

“The power of advertising works and I like the party-political theme, and standing up for joy as a motto is really quite supreme.

“So, push that bit and drop the shortage. Better still promote more Joy.

“There must be loads of petite Joys that Tesco could employ?

“Now Tesco, here’s a thought, an idea for next year’s Christmas campaign.

“Why not gather up all the fun-loving Joys and bring them to your domain?

“Just imagine a Christmas ad all full of real life Joys.

“Think of all the fun, think of all that Joyful noise.

“Ponder on all those photo opportunities, all those Joys posting selfies online.

“Consider that free advertising, don’t you think that is Joyfully divine?

“So I think this is a win-win situation, you get all of that publicity.

“Joys get celebrated for being Joyous and maybe get our shopping for free?

Joy was happy to receive a reply from the supermarket giant. Credit: Joy Rice

“Now that really would be ‘standing up for Joy’, an excellent decree.

“Come on Tesco why not do it? It’s a great idea don’t you agree?

“If you think this idea preposterous – not worthy of a Joy celebration,

“Then I’ll do it on my own for expenses and a local Foodbank donation.

“I know that ‘every little helps’ so this short Joy has given you this helpful idea.

“If you don’t want it then Merry Christmas, I’ll offer it to IKEA.”

Incredibly, Tesco replied a day later with their own attempt at a verse, writing: “Dear Joy,

“Thank you for your Christmas rhyme, reading it gave us such a joyous time.

“It has brought much mirth and cheer, and I hope you send us one next year.

“I’m glad you liked our Christmas ad, we really thought it was quite fab.

“It is a great idea, it would be a shame if you went to IKEA.

“We’ll gather up all the Joys we can, and pass it over to the main man.

“It is the time of year to rejoice, from all of us here we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Speaking today (WED), Joy said: “I’ve been writing poetry for several years now.

“I like to write humorous poems and I found the Tesco advert sort of amusing – having a party political theme.

“Standing up for Joy is a good slogan as we all need some Joy.

“Once I get an idea it doesn’t take me too long, around an hour.

“When I think of spreading joy I appreciate what I have got and try to share with others as much as I’m able to do.”

In recent years it has become a part of UK tradition for supermarkets and stores to do battle every December in an attempt to create the most memorable Christmas advert.

Whilst public opinion typically suggests that John Lewis’ attempts are the best, Asda have received plaudits for their iteration this year, which features Will Ferrell’s legendary character Buddy the Elf.

A Tesco Spokesperson today, said: “This year at Tesco, we’re standing for joy; through our advertising, the products we sell and by supporting the communities we serve.

“We loved reading Joy’s clever poem and were so inspired that our Customer Service colleagues responded with their own rhyme thanking Joy for her message.”