Biotech Solution LLC Is Set to Unveil Its Newest Product – Corsa365

Biotech Solution is a young establishment that launched in September 2021 and began importing raw materials from Kazakhstan to the US. They then signed a contract with New York Manufacturing Company and started developing supplements named Adeo2, which are currently being sold in the US by Amazon. The company has new agreements with other US manufacturing companies in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Los Angeles, California.

Yerlan Umarovis, a renowned Kazakh expert in developing oil and gas fields, owns Biotech Solution. Yerlan operated in several prominent gas and oil enterprises, such as Tses-Astana, KazTransGas Tbilisi, Eastern Mineral Organization, Kosten, etc., in the Republic of Kazakhstan in different capacities. The famous entrepreneur also owns Koksaz, a company that manufactures supplements in Kazakhstan and sells them in Central Asia.

Corsa is one of the latest products from Biotech and is set to be unveiled in the coming days. The product is a supplement that can help eliminate radionuclides from the body. Yerlan stated, “We have studies confirming the removal of not only heavy metals but also Strontium and Cesium from aqueous solutions with an acidity similar to that in the human gastrointestinal tract.” The Kharkiv National University conducted these studies on the company’s order before the Ukraine war. Several studies by other scientists also confirmed these results. Sadly, they could not continue their work because they lost communication with their Ukrainian scientists.

Biotech Solution boasts that their unique product, (Corsa), thoroughly cleanses the body. When used as fertilizer, Corsa also helps plants grow without chemicals and cleans the soil. Yerlan has a lot of this mineral and had deposits in Kazakhstan for a long time, which he solely owns, and wants these minerals to be sold as supplements. “These nutritional supplements help people eliminate all kinds of toxins from their body. It’s a detox. After that, minerals are taken that replenish the necessary substances in the body,” he explains.

According to the Biotech Solution CEO, there are hundreds of reviews from people who have taken these nutritional supplements. Consumers are very happy with the results and continue to drink and advertise to their friends and relatives. Yerlan added that these minerals remove up to 95% of the radiation from the body, and they have laboratory studies showing that the minerals successfully remove radiation from the body.

Although most people believe that Yerlan has made incredible achievements for his age, he disagrees with them and aims to grow even more regarding the mind, self-development, and spirituality. He always sets goals for himself, works on achieving them, and doesn’t demand the same from others. He also believes that we all came to this world to make it a better place, so he strives to apply this principle, making him stronger, brighter, and happier every day.

Biotech has its office in Boston and wants to share its supplements worldwide so many people can solve their problems and live happy lives. The company also participates in charity events and makes donations. Although they utilize freelancing services since they only have one employee, they plan to buy a factory to produce fertilizers, cosmetics, honey, food additives, and other items to create more jobs.

Due to his eternal love for the US, Yerlan aims to develop his business there to increase his prosperity, help more people, and increase his charitable work.