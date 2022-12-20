Guide to Gorilla trekking in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park.

When it comes to Rwanda Safaris, the most popular safari activity enjoyed is the gorilla trekking in the magical Volcanoes National Park and other primates like the Golden monkey watching.

Volcanoes National Park is a national park in northwestern Rwanda. It covers 160 km2 (62 sq. mi) of rainforest and encompasses five of the eight volcanoes in the Virunga Mountains, namely Karisimbi, Bisoke, Muhabura, Gahinga and Sabyinyo. It borders Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda. It is home to the mountain gorilla and the golden monkey, and was the base for the primatologist Dian Fossey.

Volcanoes National Park is best known for Rwanda gorilla trekking but the park is also rich with many other exotic activities to engage in. Rwanda hosts almost a third of the world’s estimated population of about 900 mountain gorillas. These great apes are protected in the Volcanoes National Park.

The unique opportunity to see gorillas in their natural habitat is unforgettable, some even say life changing. Encounters with gorillas as they go about their daily lives are carefully managed, with expert trackers and guides leading small groups of tourists up bamboo-covered slopes to spend a precious and awe-inspiring hour just a few feet away from the gentle creatures. Tracking gorillas in Rwanda is safe and relatively accessible.

The mountain gorillas are the prime attraction in volcanoes national park with gorilla trekking happening all year round. Because of the high altitude it is generally cold, especially early morning and the evenings, you are advised to carry a light sweater for these times. The park is located only 2 hours from Kigali in the north of Rwanda.

Gorilla trekking price in Rwanda

A gorilla permit is an authorization card that allows you to visit the mountain gorillas, be it in Uganda and Rwanda. With this permit per person, you pay to spend one hour in company of one family of mountain gorillas.

The fees for a gorilla permit are important because they limit the number of tourist access to the parks and also contribute to the conservation efforts of the gorillas. It doesn’t matter how long you take to see the gorillas, it’s still the same price and for one hour.

A gorilla permit in Rwanda costs $ 1500 per person. Rwanda provides the best luxury trekking options and high end accommodation options for those who intend to enjoy Rwanda gorilla trekking which can cost around 5000$$.

Rwanda gorilla permit availability

You can buy your permit up to two years in advance through the Rwanda Development Board or through a registered tour company.

Gorilla Trekking Guidelines in Rwanda are put in place so that travelers abide by them to ensure that at the end of the activity trekkers and gorillas are safe.

Gorilla permits

Gorilla trekking permits are a must to have for every trekker intending to trek mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park. Visitors can obtain their gorilla trekking permits at $1500 per person through a recognized, reliable and trustworthy tour operator or through reservationist at Rwanda Development Board (RDB). A group of eight individuals per day are able to visit each group of gorillas in Rwanda for about one hour. This means that there are 80 gorilla permits available in Rwanda on a single day.

Please Note: Permits get booked quite early and it’s very necessary to book well in advance.

Gorilla trekking process

Before accessing volcanoes national park to carry out gorilla trekking in Rwanda. You have to go through the security check point where you will have be checked for any security threats such as knives, deadly weapons, fire arms than can harm other trekkers and animals .

Tracking the mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park involves hiking through the dense vegetation and steep slopes while in search for endangered mountain gorillas in the wild. Gorilla trekking is a strenuous yet also the most rewarding primate adventure that requires you to be physically well. A trek to view mountain gorillas can last you about 3-6 hours but depends on your hiking speed, nature of habitat and location of mountain gorillas. A gorilla trek in Volcanoes National Park usually starts with briefing at 7:00am on the set safety measures and actual trek begins at 8:00am. Visitors are accompanied by a professional park ranger guide after you have been assigned to gorilla group to trek.

Gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park is not only about viewing mountain gorillas in the wild but it also gets you opportunity to see other wildlife species. Volcanoes National Park is a home to over 200 bird species and many other primates, mammals, unique flora most of which will be spotted while on a trek to view mountain gorillas.

If you miss the briefing, you will not be allowed to take part in the Rwanda Gorilla Safari even in the event that you’ve purchased a gorilla permit. Noting this, it goes without saying that being on time is very important.

Gorilla Trekking Rules and Regulations

Gorilla trekking rules and regulations serve as guidelines or safety measures not only to ensure survival of mountain gorillas but also to safety of trekkers while in the wild with these creatures. Visitors are always briefed on the set gorilla trekking safety measures early in the morning at Kinigi park headquarters prior embarking on actual trek.

They include among others-gorilla trekking is restricted to only 8 visitors per gorilla family per day, only persons above 15 years are allowed to take park in gorilla trek or obtain gorilla permit, no visitor is allowed to trek gorillas when he or she is sick or not feeling well, visitors are not allowed to eat, drink or smoke while on trek to view mountain gorillas, a distance of 7 meters should be kept at all times away from gorillas, keep your voice low but feel free to ask as many questions as possible and many others.

Where to go for Gorilla Trekking in Volcanoes National Park

Gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park is only conducted in habituated gorilla families, each of which offers trekkers a unique experience. Every habituated gorilla family is assigned to visitors to trek in a group of 8 visitors each day. The habituated groups that have been set for gorilla tours in Volcanoes National Park include;

The Amahoro group this group is usually found between the Karisoke and the Visoke peaks of the Virunga volcanoes. This group has about 17 gorillas. Together with the Umubano group of 11, they are the furthest from the park headquarters.

The Sabinyo Group is usually found between Mt. Sabinyo and Gahinga. It has about 12 individuals, with a couple of silverbacks in the group.

Agashya Group, formerly referred to as “Group Thirteen”, is often found close to the Sabinyo group, and has about 25 gorillas including two silverbacks.

The Susa Group is the largest in volcanoes NP with about 40 individuals, including 3 silverbacks. This group is usually found high up on Mount Karisimbi, which makes for a relatively more challenging hike, but it is well worth the effort.

The Karisimbi Group, which split from the Susa group a few years ago, can be found in the Mt. Karisimbi area. Tracking these two groups requires a full day hike.

The Kwitonda Group has 18 members and was habituated in the DRC. They crossed the border into Rwanda in 2005, and are now open for visitation.

The Hirwa Group has around 11 members including one silverback and a pair of twins.

The Bwenge Group, named after the group silverback, has 11 members and can be a tough trek.

The Ugende Group, whose name means “on the move” – because its 11 individuals are always moving to new areas is also quite difficult to track.

When to go for gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park

Gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park can be done at any time of the year. However, it is best to visit Volcanoes National Park to trek mountain gorillas during the dry season which starts in the months of June, July, August, September and December, January, February. During the dry season, gorilla habitat remains relatively drier which makes it a bit simpler for trekkers to hike through the dense rainforest and steep slopes of Volcanoes National Park while in search for mountain gorillas. But you can also pay a visit to Volcanoes National Park to trek mountain gorillas during the wet or rainy season and this usually begins in the months of March, April, May and October, November. The challenge with rainy or wet season is that there is plenty of rainfall and the habitat normally becomes muddy, slippery thus making it a bit challenging to hike through the slippery steep slopes and dense rainforest.

Packing list for gorilla trekking

Visitors going for gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park are required to pack appropriately starting with essentials first. In your packing list, make sure you include water proof hiking boots that are light weight and offer support to your ankle, water proof day back, drinking water, energy giving snacks, camera but with no flashlight and if it has, please turn it off when taking photos, gardening gloves, long sleeved shirts, trousers, walking stick-this can be got at the park headquarters or lodge, first aid kit to mention but a few.

Where to stay in Volcanoes National Park

Volcanoes National Park comprises of many accommodation options ranging from luxury to budget. They include Mount Gorilla View Lodge/Bisate Lodge/Virunga Lodge/Sabyinyo Silverback Lodge (Luxury), Da Vinci Gorilla Lodge (Midrange), and Kinigi Guesthouse (Budget).

Getting to Volcanoes National Park

A gorilla visit to Volcanoes National Park starts by you landing at Kigali International Airport and then drive to northwestern Rwanda to the park about 2-3 hours. Alternatively, drive from Kabale/Bwindi National Park or Mgahinga National Park which is about 3-4 hours’ drive via Katuna or Cyanika border.

In conclusion, the popular Volcanoes National Park is that one exceptional destination that allows you get close to mountain gorillas while in the wild-a magical encounter you need not to miss out in Rwanda.