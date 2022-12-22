4 Reasons to Invest in a Link-Building Strategy

In today’s digital age, brands and companies must be as visible as possible on the World Wide Web to succeed. After all, most consumers rely on the internet for many of their needs, including but not necessarily limited to the acquisition of products and services. The more exposure you have online, the greater your chances of attracting prospects and increasing sales. And search engine optimisation remains one of the most effective ways of doing so.

When it comes to SEO, link-building remains one of the pillars of any successful strategy, as it creates awareness by sending search engines like Google signals that an online domain is worthy of citation and an excellent internet resource. For this reason, many businesses depend on the link building services of reputable companies like ocere.com. With that in mind, here are some reasons why every enterprise should invest in robust link-building strategies.

Improves authority

Building backlink profiles can significantly impact your efforts in SEO. And with trusted websites linking back to yours, it becomes an authority by association. The links serve as a signal that the site is a reliable online entity that’s valuable and relevant to a specific subject matter and, thus, offers genuine help to users. In doing so, its domain authority score increases, which helps contribute to higher rankings on the search engine results page.

Enhances content marketing

Link-building techniques are also mutually beneficial for other strategies like content marketing. For example, conducting outreach to blogs within the same niche for an informative infographic can gain you a strong backlink and help their websites attract more visitors. The same approach can also be used for different types of content, making it a win-win situation for all parties involved.

Improve brand awareness

It goes without saying that the more exposure a brand gets, the more customers it can attract. However, while traditional methods of advertising still have their place, they can also be expensive, leading to lower returns on the investment. With link-building, it’s possible to improve brand awareness via community building and PR. Moreover, it’s a favoured tactic for organisations because it can provide more tangible ways of measuring ROI by analysing online traffic referrals or monitoring tracking codes and custom URLs to stay on top of your campaign.

Referral traffic

Through link-building, your organisation can expose itself to new audiences. Whenever your brand gets linked and mentioned in online sources like social media, blogs, or articles, you increase the likelihood of receiving referral traffic back to your website. As a result, you’ll open yourself up to new audiences and followers that you otherwise would have missed the opportunity to draw in.

Conclusion

While its importance to search engine optimisation continues to be debated, Google confirmed backlinks to be one of the heaviest ranking factors their search engine considers. Therefore, it’s crucial to make it a part of your overall digital marketing strategy. With its proper implementation, you can get your company in front of your target audience, gain new customers, and increase your conversions.