“Any unsolved missing persons cases in the area?” – House hunters creeped out after spotting “sacrificial slab” in property basement

HOUSE hunters have been left creeped out after spotting a “sacrificial slab” in the basement of an otherwise run-of-the-mill property.

The one bedroom apartment, situated within period property Wellfield House in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, appeared on the rental market earlier this week at a reduced price of £550pcm.

Images show the newly renovated apartment, which has one bedroom and one bathroom, featuring elegant wooden flooring throughout.

The “sacrificial slab” in the basement. Credits: Rightmove/CityRise.

The unfurnished apartment features high ceilings and a private entrance leading to the hallway, lounge and dining room, and a separate kitchen.

The final image shows the bunker-like basement, which is lit by a single ceiling lamp, casting light over the white walls and stone floors.

The centrepiece of the room is a large, ominous black stone table set atop a stack of white bricks, which gives the entire room an eerie feeling.

In their listing estate agents CityRise wrote: This newly renovated one bed apartment is situated in a beautiful period property.

“Benefitting from large sash windows and very high ceilings its own private entrance leads to a hallway, lounge diner, separate kitchen with white goods included, a large bedroom, newly fitted shower room and large storage cellar.

“Wellfield House is set in well maintained gardens, located just minutes walk from local amenities and Dewsbury Hospital. This spacious apartment is not to be missed.”

The property was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Completely normal house with sacrificial slab.”

This post has received over 350 likes, with dozens of comments from users who reacted in hilarity at the unusual feature.

One user said: “And to your left the coughs torture chamber, notice the beaming hardwoods throughout the whole home space…”

Another joked: “You could break it up for removal but you’d have to kill Aslan to do it.”

A third user wrote: “Well, that was unexpected. Any unsolved missing persons cases in the area?”

Another user commented: “Maybe I’m just horny, but that would make a great sex dungeon.”

A fifth quipped: “Needs a floor drain for a proper slaughter room.”

The average house price in the Dewsbury area last year was £172,002 according to property website Rightmove.