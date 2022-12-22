There are many reasons to live in Lisbon and buy Lisbon real estate. The capital city of Portugal offers affordable properties for both local residents and foreign investors.

Lisbon also provides many attractions all at once. For instance, it has a promising tech and startup ecosystem that grows consistently. It ranks among the safest cities worldwide.

In addition, the living standards are high thanks to the healthcare, education, and infrastructure systems. In addition to all these, you witness history while living in Lisbon. You can find many cultural heritages that date back hundreds of years back.

If you want to know more about real estate in Lisbon, have a look at the rest of this article.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Lisbon

Lisbon provides various types of property that range in size, location, and price. Apartments, villas, and houses are some property options you may consider buying. They’re scattered all around the city. So, you can find your dream house along the coast, in the city center, or in a town.

Besides these, buying Lisbon real estate yields high returns. Property prices keep going up each year. So, your property investment may profit you well in the long run.

You can also benefit from the non-habitual resident (NHR) scheme if you become a tax resident in Portugal. In this case, you’ll benefit from many tax reductions.

Buying Lisbon Portugal real estate can also enable you to become an EU resident if you apply for Golden Visa. The Golden Visa program offers some investment options including real estate investment. The minimum required investment amount for real estate is €280,000. Depending on the location and condition of the property, the minimum required price increases. The program also brings additional rights like family inclusion and visa-free Schengen travel.

Things To Consider Before You Buy Property in Lisbon

There are some questions you need to ask yourself before you choose a Lisbon property for sale. One of the questions is about how much money you can spare for property purchases. You need to arrange your budget before you start looking for properties. You also need to consider additional costs like maintenance and transfer costs and taxes.

Next, you need to clarify your purpose in buying Lisboa real estate. For instance, are you going to live in the property you’ll buy? If not, you may consider renting it out. In that case, you need to know the relevant taxes and fees. If you plan to live in that real estate, then you may ask how big your dream house should be. Also, you need to decide if you want to live by the beach, in the city center, or in a rural area.

You also need to decide if you want to live in a villa or in an apartment.

Where Can You Buy Real Estate in Lisbon?

The capital offers various districts and neighborhoods where you can buy Lisbon real estate. Let’s find out some of them below:

Bairro Alto: This neighborhood is one of the most popular areas in Lisbon. You can enjoy your time both day and night here. Bairro Alto has a diversity of people, and it offers many restaurants and bars to spend time in.

Alfama: This is one of the oldest areas in Lisbon. Alfama offers many tourist attractions and historical buildings. Once you buy Lisbon houses for sale, you’re sure to enjoy every moment you live here.

Graça: One of the things that stands out in Graça is the traditional architecture. The district was built after the 1755 earthquake. There are several traditional restaurants, cafes, and shops you can go to in Graça. It’s also home to many churches.

Principe Real: The neighborhood is a distinguished one with its 19th-century mansions, elegant shops, and various bars. It also has great gardens to spend time in.

Chiado: Chiado has luxurious boutiques, charming restaurants and cafes, and shopping streets. Pubs and bars are also abundant here.

Baixa: This is the historical and commercial center of Lisbon. The neoclassical buildings in Baixa are built after the 1755 earthquake. You can enjoy your time here by having great dinners at restaurants and going to cafes.

In short, buying Lisbon real estate is not all about investing. It’s also about enjoying every moment of your life in a beautiful city. If you want to experience this, why wait longer?