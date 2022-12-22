A FAMOUS tree which featured in a memorable John Lewis Christmas advert is set to be chopped down.

The 700-year-old tree, which stands at Forest Way roundabout in Oprington, Bromley, is to be removed after the weight of its branches were reportedly deemed “too dangerous for locals”.

The large oak tree appeared in John Lewis‘ 2020 Christmas advert, which features a young boy pondering how to dislodge his stuck football from the tree’s thick branches.

A young girl joins the boy and the two of them look up at the tree, before she opens up a heart-shaped umbrella to knock the ball back down.

The tree is allegedly set to be completely moved by the end of 2023. (C) Google Maps

The rest of the advert features nine different animation styles from eight artists, which carries the overall theme of random acts of kindness among the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The song ‘Give A Little Love’ by British singer Celeste plays in the background throughout as the caption: “Give a little love. Together we can make a big difference.” appears on screen at the end.

Residents of the town have now been left heartbroken as images were shared online of the famous tree cordoned off with tape and cones, as most of its boughs and branches appear to have been cut off.

Locals poured their hearts out yesterday when the news broke on social media that the tree would be getting cut down.

An anonymous user wrote: “A sad day today, the big tree that featured in the John Lewis advert on the roundabout at Forest Way is getting chopped down, such a shame they couldn’t save it.”

The post has since received dozens of likes and comments from users who reacted in sorrow to the sad news.

One person said: “So sad, why can’t they just leave it alone? It’s been there years.”

Another wrote: “Oh no. So sad, I walked past this tree every day as a child and my children love seeing this tree on the way to their grandparents’ house.

“They call it the witches tree.”

Many local residents reminisced walking past the tree as a child. (C) Facebook

A third commented: “Even if they do [replace the tree], unfortunately a young tree cannot replace what an old tree can do.

“Old trees absorb more co2, can host more life, carry historical clues, contribute to culture and more.”

A fourth wrote: “Aw, my childhood tree.”

Another person explained: “Dead trees are very beneficial to biodiversity and other species, insects and birds are nesting in it. A decaying tree benefits the soil leaving back nutrients.

“The soil breathes for us, it is a major carbon sink. Dead trees provide a home for fungi and lichen.

“All trees trigger feelings and emotions in us and belong to people’s memories and stories and childhoods.”

John Lewis and Bromley Council have been contacted for comment.