Scots youngster receives royal treatment on Christmas day out

A SCOTS youngster has received royal treatment on her Christmas day out with her NHS nurse.

Eilidh Currie and her family attended a special Royal Christmas day out earlier this month alongside NHS Lothian and Roald Dahl Nurse specialist Michelle Small.

Eilidh, 5, and her three-year-old brother Cameron both have Batten disease – a rare life-limiting condition – and are cared for at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) in Edinburgh.

Eilidh and her family, from Craigentinny, Edinburgh, were nominated by nurse Michelle through Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity (RDMCC) to meet Her Majesty The Queen Consort at Clarence House alongside five other children from across the UK.

Eilidh Currie and mum Sophie (L) meet Her Majesty The Queen Consort alongside nurse Michelle Small. (C) Ian Jones

In her formal role as The Duchess of Cornwall, Her Majesty was Royal Patron for RDMCC, who provide specialist nurses and support to seriously ill children with some of the most complex health conditions in the UK.

Prior to decorating the tree, Eilidh and the other children enjoyed a surprise visit from Santa himself, before tucking into a festive lunch of sausages and mashed potato in the dining room at Clarence House, served by Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

Eilidh’s brother Cameron was included on the trip to London by the organisers, receiving his own bag of gifts and chocolate treats.

For train-loving Cameron, a trip on the London Underground was a particular highlight.

Eilidh and Cameron’s mum Sophie said: “We were shocked to be chosen and it was a wonderful treat for the whole family.

“It was Eilidh’s first time on a plane and seeing London’s Christmas lights was magical. Meeting the reindeer was a highlight for Eilidh who loves the sound of bells.

“She was very relaxed at Clarence House and we had to bring an extra suitcase home for all the gifts and treats the children were given.

“We first met Michelle in May 2021 and she has been with us throughout Eilidh and Cameron’s diagnosis and through all of our appointments and meetings.

“Michelle and the whole team at the RHCYP, including Dr Pilley, Ruth from Palliative Care, Kathleen our physio, Pauline from Occupational Therapy and Katherine from Speech & Language are the most supportive team we could hope for.”

Michelle Small, Roald Dahl Specialist Nurse, NHS Lothian said: “Eilidh and her brother are two incredible children.

“It was so special to be able to attend Clarence House with them and their parents and to be so warmly welcomed by Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

“Christmas is a magical time of the year, but for families with a child who has a life-limiting condition, creating special memories is even more important.

“From decorating the Christmas Tree, to eating lunch with a Queen and visiting London, the Currie family not only had a truly wonderful day, but have precious memories to last for Christmases to come.”

Louise Griew, Chief Executive at Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity said, “We are extremely grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for once again inviting our charity to be involved in such a magical event.

“Being diagnosed with a serious and complex illness is immensely difficult for a child and their whole family.

“This day provides such a special memory for some of the heroic and brave children we support.

“It also recognises our marvellous Roald Dahl Nurses who this year delivered life changing care to thousands of seriously ill children and their families across the UK.”