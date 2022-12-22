A MUM was left in stitches after spotting an advert for a pair of shoes with the rude word “sh*t” inadvertently branded on the side.

Lisa Hallwood had been surfing the internet when she came across the product advertisement on her Facebook page.

Lisa Hallwood was in stitches at seeing the advert. (C) Lisa Hallwood.

The advert shows a pair of Crosshatch Junior Ceaze Trainers from online retailer MandM Direct, being advertised for £7.99 instead of the RRP of £39.99.

However, upon closer inspection Lisa noticed the the white pair of trainers – which are meant to feature the word “Crosshatch” written across them – featured an unfortunate placement of the word on the side.

Images show the cushioned shoe from a side view, with the word “Crosshatch” written across them in grey.

The word is unfortunately cut off by the sole and the eyelets of the shoe, resulting in the word “sh*t” being emblazoned boldly on the side.

The mum from Salford, Manchester, shared the hilarious find on social media last week with the simple caption: “Bargain”.

The post has received over 1,600 likes and more than 300 comments from users who were quick to share their quips and puns.

One user said: “What a load of sh*t.”

Pictured: The hilarious ad.(C) Lisa Hallwood.

A second joked: “I would [buy them] for sh*ts and giggles.”

A third user added: “They didn’t think this through, did they? Nowt worse than having sh*t on your shoe.”

Another replied: “Do these come in other colours, say brown?”

A fifth commented: “It’s hilarious, I’ve bought these for my 10 year-old lad.”

At the time of writing, the shoes are still available on the MandM website for £7.99.

The description reads: “Crosshatch low profile lace-up trainers. Branding to the tongue, side and heel.

“Textile upper and lining, lace fastening, lightly padded sockliner, lightly cushioned footbed, rubber sole.”

The trainers only have one review at the moment – a five-star review which simply reads: “Lovely and comfy.”

MandM Direct have been contacted for comment.