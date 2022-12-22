A TESCO customer was left shocked after purchasing a new microwave from her local supermarket – and finding that it contained dirt and rust inside.

Shirley Wallace had visited the Tesco store in Hanley, Staffordshire, on Saturday to purchase a Russell Hobbs compact grey digital microwave for £79.

However, when the NHS worker arrived home and opened the box, she was shocked to find that the appliance appeared to be dotted with dirt and rust inside.

Shirley bought the microwave from Tesco but was shocked when she opened it. Credit: Shirley Wallace

Images show the inside of the microwave, with a thin layer of rust gathered at the bottom towards the back of the kitchen appliance.

A grubby mark can be seen below the turntable at the centre of the microwave.

A noticeable chip and further stains are also noticeable on the rear wall, giving the impression that the appliance has already been frequently used for some time.

Shirley took to social media on Monday to complain to Tesco.

She wrote: “I am completely shocked that I brought this microwave oven from The Hanley Store on Saturday 17th December to get it home and take it out of the box to find this.

“Shocked is an understatement. How is this possible?”

Tesco replied to her on Tuesday saying: “We are very sorry that this has happened, sadly we would require that you return this to the store so this can be redressed to the suppliers and you can be reimbursed.”

Shirley has since returned the appliance to the store where she received a replacement model which was free of any grime – as well as an apology from Tesco staff regarding the inconvenience.

Speaking today Shirley said: “I was completely shocked that I had bought the microwave and took it out of the box to find it like this!

“Shocked is an understatement, I’m not sure how it was possible.

“I ended up taking it back to the store yesterday and the staff were very polite and helpful, they apologised for my inconvenience.”