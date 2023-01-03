Varun Venaik’s favourite holiday destinations in Australia

Australia is a wonderful place with so much to see. No matter what your holiday preferences are (that is, whether you prefer beach holidays or big city vibes), there will no doubt be something for you to see in the vast country that is Australia.

In this article, Australian organic food enthusiast Varun Venaik (who runs an organic food website) outlines his top three favorite holiday destinations in Australia.

Sydney

The list of things to do in Sydney is virtually never-ending! With stunning beaches in Bondi and Manly, a number of historical sites, jaw-dropping restaurants, and of course the incredible Sydney Opera House, you’ll be absolutely spoiled for choice in Australia’s most populated city. The city tends to come alive during the warmer months, between October and March, when daylight savings means that there is an extra hour of sunlight in the day.

Varun loves the bustling food scene of Sydney, where there is something to offer absolutely everyone. From several vegetarian restaurants in Surry Hills and Erskineville to authentic Asian food in Chinatown, no matter what your dietary preferences and requirements are, you will be completely taken care of. Varun also loves Sydney’s exciting beaches. Although many tourists tend to flock to Bondi Beach or one of the other beaches in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, Varun tends to prefer some of the beaches that are slightly less crowded such as Balmoral beach or the beaches in the northern suburb of Manly. Varun found that he loved watching all the surfers take on the waves at these beaches in the early hours of the morning and in the late afternoon or early evening.

Melbourne

Melbourne has a food, coffee, and arts culture that is widely considered to be among the best in the world, and Varun Venaik absolutely agrees with this. One of Varun’s favorite things about Melbourne, and Victoria more generally, is the sporting culture. Australian Football League or AFL is one of the most popular sports in this city, and Varun found it incredibly exciting to be amongst the excitement and enthusiasm of AFL fans who loyally went to their team’s game each week. For those who aren’t afraid of a longer drive away from the city, Victoria’s Great Ocean Road is absolutely worth seeing and earns its place as one of Victoria’s most popular tourist destinations.

Varun also loved the many popular foods and produce markets in Victoria, that many people visit on weekends to do their weekly shopping – including Queen Victoria Markets, Prahran Markets, and South Melbourne Markets.

Melbourne also has an incredible food scene, with well-known streets packed with restaurants including Lygon Street (known for its authentic Italian restaurants) and Degraves Street in the CBD (which is a Parisian-looking street with a number of cafes and restaurants with on-street dining).

Tasmania

Many people underestimate Australia’s smallest state and all that it has to offer. Over the last decade, Tasmania has exponentially grown its food and arts culture to become an exciting holiday destination that is incredibly versatile with plenty to see no matter whether you’re traveling as a family, solo, with friends, or as a couple. For those who love the outdoors, Tasmania has a number of stunning mountains and hiking trails. Amongst the most popular of these is Cradle Mountain or Lake St Clair National Park. Cradle Mountain is one of the most iconic places of natural beauty in Australia, with breathtaking views and landscapes and an abundance of exciting wildlife like platypi, wombats, and echidna.

For those who are more excited about the arts and culture scene, Tasmania has the exciting MONA (Museum and Old and New Art). It has a number of exciting festivals such as the Taste of Tasmania, which is the biggest and longest-running food and wine festival in Australia – a huge number of people from Australia travel to Tasmania every year for this festival!

