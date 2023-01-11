Achieve your perfect smile with Digital Smile Design

Dentistry has come on leaps and bounds in recent years thanks to myriad technological advances. But one of the most impressive innovations in the field is undoubtedly that of digital smile design, an incredible concept that enables patients to take full control of the future of their smile. So, with that in mind, this article explains what digital smile design is, why it’s beneficial, and how it can help you achieve your dream smile this year.

What is Digital Smile Design?

Digital smile design is a unique dental planning tool that you can utilise to achieve the smile that you have always wanted. Using technology, dentists are able to work with patients to discuss and visualise their aspirations for their teeth and gums before implementing a bespoke treatment plan that seeks to achieve the smile in question. Dentists use a series of videos, photographs, and mockups of the patient’s dental and facial proportions, which enable them to digitally create a smile that incorporates the nuances of the teeth, lips, and gums to provide the dream smile to their patients.

How does it work in practice?

The first step in digital smile design is to schedule a consultation with a dentist. Following an initial consultation to discuss your aspirations, your dentist will take 3D photos and videos of every angle of your mouth before performing a digital scan with an intraoral scanner. They then input the data into the digital smile design software, which enables them to map out the potential treatment options to achieve the smile that you desire. The beauty of digital smile design is that the patient is at the heart of everything, and you will be consulted from start to finish.

The benefits of digital smile design

The main benefit of digital smile design is that it takes the guesswork out of cosmetic dentistry. Instead of relying on before and after images from other patients, the process enables you to visualise precisely how treatment can make your teeth look. You can tailor all aspects of the treatment to ensure that you achieve the smile that you’ve always dreamed of. Another benefit is that it removes the margin for error and misunderstanding, as the digitally designed smile must be approved by you before any work is carried out. Ultimately, it’s a fundamental tool that patients can use to their advantage when seeking cosmetic dentistry procedures.

Get started with a digitally designed smile today

Not all dental practices offer digitally designed smiles to their patients, so your first step is to identify a dentist capable of the procedure. Pure Smiles offers digitally designed smiles in London, as well as a range of cosmetic dentistry treatments to help you achieve your dream smile. You can kickstart the digitally designed smile process today by contacting the friendly team at Pure Smiles, and they will be more than happy to schedule an initial consultation with one of their talented and experienced cosmetic dentists to begin the procedure.